New STAT1-us quo? Novel STAT1 variants cause Mendelian susceptibility to mycobacterial disease
Usually, the scariest part of childhood vaccination, for both kids and parents, is the needles. In rare cases, however, vaccines can have unexpectedly negative effects, and the secret lies in our genes. In a study published recently in the Journal of Clinical Immunology, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University...
COVID-19 vaccines halve the risk of reinfection, study finds
Among those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection, vaccinated people have a halved risk of becoming infected a second time or contracting COVID-19 again with severe symptoms compared to those who are not vaccinated. These findings were revealed in an analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, which...
Prone positioning reduces the need for breathing tubes in COVID-19 patients, suggests in-depth analysis
Patients admitted to the hospital with severe breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 are less likely to need a breathing tube if they lie face down in a prone position, but evidence for its effect on mortality or other outcomes is inconclusive, suggests an in-depth analysis of the latest evidence published by The BMJ today.
Genetic variants that offered protection during Black Death are also associated with current autoimmune disorders
Infectious diseases are some of the strongest selective pressures in human evolution, selecting for genetic variants that increase resistance to infection. In the face of a pandemic, resistance to the disease undergoes strong positive selection that likely affects the genetic makeup of the population afterward. The Black Death, otherwise known...
COVID vaccines also help protect HIV patients
People infected with HIV who receive antiretroviral therapy form antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after being vaccinated against COVID with mRNA vaccines. Their immune response to the vaccination is, however, less strong than that of healthy people. A third vaccination reduces this gap. These results emerged from a study with a total...
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
Japanese dengue vaccine becomes second approved by EU
Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda said the European Union had given the green light to its dengue fever vaccine, making it the second jab preventing the disease to be approved by the bloc. Mosquito-borne dengue can cause hemorrhagic fever and infects an estimated 100 to 400 million people yearly, although over...
Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better
An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
Double embryo transfer in assisted reproduction found to increase the risk of complications in single births
The risk of complications in assisted reproduction is higher when two embryos are transferred, instead of one embryo. This has been shown in a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, which included all births in Sweden 2007–2017. Fertility treatments using assisted reproduction in Sweden are among the safest...
Polarization after COVID-19: Global study reveals that the unvaccinated face prejudice in most countries
Across all inhabited continents of the world, people show prejudice and discriminatory attitudes towards individuals not vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the result of a global study from Aarhus University, which has just been published in the journal Nature. Many vaccinated people do not want close relatives to marry an...
Why flu vaccination is more important this year than ever
Public health officials are warning that it could be a different flu season than what the U.S. experienced the past two years, so protecting yourself and your family is more important than ever. What is the flu?. What many people call the flu is actually viral gastroenteritis, or stomach flu,...
Is screen addiction real and if so, how widespread is it?
From smartphones to tablets, computers to TVs and even smart watches, screens and digital technology are part and parcel of our daily lives. While they provide us with significant benefits, this "cohabitation" has also given rise to difficulties, and excessive use can lead to sleep problems, poor school performance, relationship issues and more. As a result, the term screen addiction (also known as screen use disorder, or ScUD) has found its way into the realm of public debate.
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide, finds new series of studies
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are fundamental influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, according to a new four-paper series published in The Lancet. Lead author, Professor Delan Devakumar, UCL, says "Racism and xenophobia exist in every modern society and have profound...
Expanding the arsenal of drugs for use against COVID-19
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has been devastating the entire world. While the vaccination program is advancing, drug treatments for COVID-19 are still highly important for those who become infected. Now, a team at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU), National Center for Global Health and...
Prunes may help prevent bone loss and preserve bone strength
In the United States, about 10 million adults over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with women four times more likely than men to experience the condition, according to prior research. This is partly due to a decline in estrogen levels at the onset of menopause that results in the loss of bone density. New research led by Penn State shows that eating prunes on a daily basis may help women preserve bone density.
Negotiations on global pandemic treaty to start in February: WHO
Negotiations on a draft global agreement to better combat the next pandemic will begin in February next year, the WHO announced after three days of discussions in Geneva. The 194 member states of the World Health Organization have been thrashing out a pandemic treaty since Monday aimed at ensuring the flawed response that turned COVID-19 into a global crisis could never happen again.
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
New receptor 'decoy' drug neutralizes COVID-19 virus and its variants
Scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed a drug that potently neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 coronavirus, and is equally effective against the Omicron variant and every other tested variant. The drug is designed in such a way that natural selection to maintain infectiousness of the virus should also maintain the drug's activity against future variants.
Researchers reveal how trauma changes the brain
Exposure to trauma can be life-changing—and researchers are learning more about how traumatic events may physically change our brains. But these changes are not happening because of physical injury; rather, the brain appears to rewire itself after these experiences. Understanding the mechanisms involved in these changes and how the...
Can colorectal cancer be prevented?
Regular screening is one of the most important ways to prevent colorectal cancer (colon and rectal). "Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. And we expect about 50,000 people will die this year from colorectal cancer," says Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist. Everyone...
