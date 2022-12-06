Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Nearing 50 years as a crossing guard in Moline
A woman from Moline is on her way to a new milestone in her career. Mary Schoeve is a crossing guard for the city and her parental instincts had something to do with her career path. For almost 50 years, she has been making sure kids get to and from...
ourquadcities.com
Santa, Mrs. Claus at Botanical Center 1 night only
Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear at the Botanical Center, Rock Island, from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 – one night only – for “Winter Nights, Winter Lights” Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, when...
ourquadcities.com
Ducky’s in Andalusia to host Habitat benefit
Ducky’s Lagoon (on Illinois 92 in Andalusia) will host a benefit for Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities on Friday, Dec. 9th, 2022. The Red Solo Cup Party will support Habitat for Humanity — cost per cup is $5, which buys drink specials and the opportunity to win door prizes, according to a Thursday release from Habitat. Specials will be going on all day; door prize drawings will start at 6 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Junkin’ Market Days at Fairgrounds this weekend
If you’re in the holiday market for repurposed products, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, and one-of-a-kind local items, this weekend’s Junkin’ Market Days is for you. The collection of local small businesses and vendors will be on display indoors at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St.,...
Connor Embarrasses His Family In Front Of The Quad Cities.. Again
The holiday season. It's that time of year that's full of joy, laughs, presents, food, drinks, and peace. Well, that's not entirely the case if you're part of the Kenney family because every year around this time, things get crazy and out of control even before our Christmas party gets here.
KWQC
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
ourquadcities.com
QC man tracked by K9 and arrested for burglary
A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses. A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death
A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Davenport project unveiled | Jonathan Turner
For our latest Daily Dish we were joined by Local 4’s very own Jonathan Turner to talk about the new Riverfront Main Street Landing plans for downtown Davenport. For more art and culture you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
ourquadcities.com
QC store seeks help to find jerseys thief
Autographed sports jerseys can be worth a lot of money. So it’s been tough on a small Rock Island business that had several of them stolen over the weekend. The owners at The Attic in Rock Island shared surveillance video with Local 4 News. They hope somebody recognizes the...
Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!
We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
ourquadcities.com
Travel back in time for a Victorian Christmas walk
Take a walk back into history with the sights and sounds of a Victorian holiday celebration! Zack Sullivan from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce visited Local 4 to tell us all about the upcoming Victorian Walk Throwback Christmas Walk. For more information, click here.
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
Farewell, Rock Island parking garage
Demolition has begun on Rock Island’s parking garage located at 16th Street and Third Avenue. Crews began demolition work on December 8. The parking garage was closed to the public on November 27. Construction on a new parking lot is expected to be completed by mid-June 2023. The new parking lot will have 230 spaces, […]
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Police Association to host Christmas toy drive to support Family Resources Inc.
The Davenport Police Association is hosting its annual toy drive to help ensure area youth won’t have a blue Christmas. Sgt. Kris Mayer dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about the 20th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to support Family Resources Inc. For more, information, click here.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode
The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ALEXANDER EVANS, 39, 6’1”, 220 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
Comments / 0