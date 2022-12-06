Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Annual holiday gathering finally returns to the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce
That was the general vibe shared by the small business folk and Chamber members who crowded the tiny old former Emporia Train Depot building, now home to the Emporia/Greensville Chamber of Commerce, which hosted its holiday business after-hours party for the first time since 2019. “2019 was the last one...
Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns featuring parade of boats with holiday lights
The annual Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns on Saturday, Dec. 10, to bring on more holiday cheer!
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Enjoy Tea and Tidings at Pamplin
PETERSBURG – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Tea & Tidings program on Dec. 17, at 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Park hosts several themed tea events throughout the year and this one offers the same tasty tea and gourmet treats with a program highlighting holiday traditions as friends and family might have celebrated them during the mid-19th century.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Celebrate Christmas with Pamplin Park
Petersburg, Va. – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas Celebration program on December 17, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Experience the holidays through living-historians, live music, readings, craft activities and a visit with Santa.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Hawthorne retires from the City of Emporia
After spending nearly five and a half years as Emporia’s Community and Economic Development Manager, Beverly Hawthorne officially retired last week. She addressed her fellow city employees with a bittersweet farewell. “The teamwork has been great, and I’m sad that I’m retiring,” Hawthorne said. “It’s something my husband’s wanted...
urbanviewsrva.com
Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA
Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
'Lights, Camera, Holiday!': Suffolk holiday parade to close roads
The 2022 Suffolk Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. This year’s parade theme is 'Lights, Camera, Holiday!'
wunc.org
Rocky Mount officials working to transform downtown area
The city of Rocky Mount is developing its downtown district to become a walkable community by adding restaurants and businesses. Kevin Harris, the city’s downtown development manager, said they also want to add new housing units. “Historically, there's no public knowledge of people living in the downtown area but...
Henrico Holiday Express spreading cheer for three nights
Did you miss the first night of this year's Henrico Holiday Express? Don't worry, there are still two more nights of festive fun ahead.
With her 3-year-daughter in the hospital, this mom has just one Christmas wish
Three-year-old Maddie Pierson enjoys spending her days singing at home. But since November 4, she has had to call a hospital room at VCU Medical Center home.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Homecoming 2022 – Virginia State University
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Trojans from near and far returned to the school that we love so dearly which is located far above the Appomattox River in Chesterfield County. The Trojans who are included in the two photos traveled less than 30 miles in order to enjoy the festivities of the day. Even though we all now live in the Richmond area, Homecoming provided us an opportunity to connect again. First photo – James Johnson (Christiansburg), Ronald Roane (Chester, PA), Lucy Mason Guy (Capron), Marvin Curtis Jones, Sr. (Freeman), Charlene Harbison Herman (Asheville, NC) and Edward Woodson (Richmond) See an additional photo in the Dec. 7, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie
AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
Richmond grandma thankful for new program helping her with taking care of four grandchildren
One Central Virginia non-profit has created a program that steps in where Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico families need it most.
warrenrecord.com
Business continues to expand to meet customer needs
Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’
8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is "having more difficulty in flight" and appears "weaker."
Brandermill developers planning 1,000-home community in Varina
Arcadia is one of the larger residential developments to be proposed in Henrico County in recent years.
Police presence at active scene in South Richmond
Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a scene that involves a crashed sedan in South Richmond.
