Emporia, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Enjoy Tea and Tidings at Pamplin

PETERSBURG – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Tea & Tidings program on Dec. 17, at 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Park hosts several themed tea events throughout the year and this one offers the same tasty tea and gourmet treats with a program highlighting holiday traditions as friends and family might have celebrated them during the mid-19th century.
PETERSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Celebrate Christmas with Pamplin Park

Petersburg, Va. – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas Celebration program on December 17, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Experience the holidays through living-historians, live music, readings, craft activities and a visit with Santa.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Hawthorne retires from the City of Emporia

After spending nearly five and a half years as Emporia’s Community and Economic Development Manager, Beverly Hawthorne officially retired last week. She addressed her fellow city employees with a bittersweet farewell. “The teamwork has been great, and I’m sad that I’m retiring,” Hawthorne said. “It’s something my husband’s wanted...
EMPORIA, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA

Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
wunc.org

Rocky Mount officials working to transform downtown area

The city of Rocky Mount is developing its downtown district to become a walkable community by adding restaurants and businesses. Kevin Harris, the city’s downtown development manager, said they also want to add new housing units. “Historically, there's no public knowledge of people living in the downtown area but...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Homecoming 2022 – Virginia State University  

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Trojans from near and far returned to the school that we love so dearly which is located far above the Appomattox River in Chesterfield County. The Trojans who are included in the two photos traveled less than 30 miles in order to enjoy the festivities of the day. Even though we all now live in the Richmond area, Homecoming provided us an opportunity to connect again.  First photo – James Johnson (Christiansburg), Ronald Roane (Chester, PA), Lucy Mason Guy (Capron), Marvin Curtis Jones, Sr. (Freeman), Charlene Harbison Herman (Asheville, NC) and Edward Woodson (Richmond) See an additional photo in the Dec. 7, 2022 edition of the Brunswick Times-Gazette.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
AHOSKIE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Business continues to expand to meet customer needs

Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
WARREN COUNTY, NC

