There’s a reason classic beauty looks are so beloved — they stand the test of time on the chic-o-meter, and red manicures are about as classic as it gets. Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Triple Cherry is the best possible version of a classic red nail polish: a rich, deep-ish red shade that is extra glossy. It’s so shiny, it reminds me just a little of glossy red polishes’ heyday — I’m talking, of course, about the 80s — but in the best possible Money Can’t Buy Me Love way. In the year 2023, Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Triple Cherry is great for any occasion — a sparkling touch for holiday parties, beach vacations, and random Tuesdays! — and looks gorgeous on all skin tones. Plus, this smooth, high-shine formula looks great on hands and toes (classic red manicure pedicure, anyone?) and wears well with or without a base or topcoat, so feel free to skip them. Paint on two coats and you’re done.

1 DAY AGO