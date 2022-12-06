Read full article on original website
Lizzo Combined Four Different Nail Trends in One Manicure at the People's Choice Awards
Here are the exact products her nail artist used to achieve the look. At this year's People's Choice Awards on December 6, Lizzo took the stage while accepting the People's Champion award to say, “I'm here tonight because to be an icon isn't about how long you've had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform.” She not only spoke the words of a true advocate, but she also wore a statement red manicure that symbolized her mantra.
Is Kim Kardashian's Honey Blonde Hair the Sign of a New Era?
We're calling it now: A new era of Kim Kardashian is on the horizon. The reality star and entrepreneur is finished with her platinum blonde hair — or so it appears — and back to a fan-favorite shade that could be a hint at a broader new look to come.
Did Hailey Bieber and Her Chunky Black Glasses Just Invent Librariancore?
Nowadays, there's a core trend for basically everything. Gothcore for lovers of the dark aesthetic and copious amounts of black. Barbiecore is for those who want to be pretty in pink like the iconic toy. Kidcore, cottagecore, balletcore — folks have been eager to adopt all of them, particularly on TikTok. Now, it looks like Hailey Bieber might be leading us into a new era with librariancore.
Shania Twain Dyed Her Hair Pastel Pink
Turn up "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" right now — just do it. You'll need that anthemic energy coursing through your veins when you see Shania Twain in her fresh new pastel pink hair color! Yes, you read that right: Twain, known for her luscious, tumbling brunette waves, ditched the dark hair in favor of a bubblegum hue and it does impress us much.
Wednesday bloopers reveal just how hard it was for Jenna Ortega to keep a straight face
Wednesday has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits thanks in no small part to Jenna Ortega.Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the spin-off series that has become one of the streaming service’s most-watched titles since its release in November.The actor has been praised for her deadpan delivery of the character’s lines – but sometimes for Ortega, it was hard to keep a straight face.New outtakes from the series was released via Netflix’s official Twitter account.They show Ortega breaking character and laughing when things go wrong on set.Other actors glimpsed in the blooper rell include Xavier Thorpe and Gwendoline Christie.While the...
Hairy Biker’s Dave Myers shares cancer update: ‘I’m over the moon’
Dave Myers has made his first public appearance since he revealed his cancer diagnosis in May, and said he is “over the moon”.The Hairy Bikers duo turned up on BBC’sSaturday Kitchen today (10 December).Host Matt Tebutt welcomed him on the show and said: “We’re very honoured, this is your first time out.”Myers replied: “I’m over the moon, I’m still breathing.”He added: “It’s lovely to be back. It’s been a rough year, Matt, I can’t pretend otherwise. There were some times that I didn’t think I’d be here for Christmas.”He thanked his doctors and nurses in Birmingham who helped in his...
For Busy Mornings, Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek in Werk is a Dusty Rose Look in Seconds
I’m always on the hunt for a good natural-looking blush, and Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek in Werk fits the bill and then some. Its dusty rose tint warms up any complexion with natural-looking color for a soft flush that just brightens up my whole look. I like to dab it onto the apples of my cheeks straight from the tube and blend with my fingers. You can swipe it over your lips too, for a chic, monochromatic effect that works well with any eye makeup, especially brown and bronze-y shadows.
Vanilla Perfume Is Finally Trending Again. Will You Wear It?
It’s the stuff of birthday cakes and ’90s perfumes: Vanilla is nostalgia bottled, and this winter there are many ways to spritz on sentimentality. Indie fragrance houses like Ellis Brooklyn and By/Rosie Jane are putting vanilla front and center in their launches. "You’d think we got together and were like, 'Hey, let’s all do vanilla,'" says Rosie Jane Johnston, the perfumer behind her namesake brand. "But everyone gravitates emotionally toward the same things."
21 Former People Pleasers Are Sharing The Dumbest Thing They've Done For Someone, And Shocked Is An Understatement
"The night after giving birth I gave my ex-husband the hospital bed."
Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Coconut Makes Neutral Manicures Chic
When I don’t want an in-your-face manicure — which is a lot of the time, because I’m super prone to chipping — I’ve been reaching for Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Coconut. It’s a glossy semi-sheer pink that I don’t have to think too much about; I know it will look understated but cool, and it gives me that “your nails, only better” look I’m going for. Best of all, it couldn’t be easier to put on, which is perfect for me because I’m also prone to smudged, imperfect home manicures. Because it’s semi-sheer, the polish is forgiving: You don’t need a manicurist’s exacting hand to paint on two professional-looking coats. The neutral shade is pretty on a range of skin tones.
Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Triple Cherry Is Glossy Red Perfection
There’s a reason classic beauty looks are so beloved — they stand the test of time on the chic-o-meter, and red manicures are about as classic as it gets. Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Triple Cherry is the best possible version of a classic red nail polish: a rich, deep-ish red shade that is extra glossy. It’s so shiny, it reminds me just a little of glossy red polishes’ heyday — I’m talking, of course, about the 80s — but in the best possible Money Can’t Buy Me Love way. In the year 2023, Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Triple Cherry is great for any occasion — a sparkling touch for holiday parties, beach vacations, and random Tuesdays! — and looks gorgeous on all skin tones. Plus, this smooth, high-shine formula looks great on hands and toes (classic red manicure pedicure, anyone?) and wears well with or without a base or topcoat, so feel free to skip them. Paint on two coats and you’re done.
North West’s Latest Viral TikTok Proves She’s a Zombie-Makeup Prodigy
North West's curiosity with makeup has been flourishing before our very eyes. She’s one of our favorite members of beauty TikTok – where celebrities and creators alike shade unfiltered product reviews and sput-of-the-moment tutorials. The @kimandnorth TikTok page has been right on that beat. On December 7, West,...
Meghan Markle's Sleek and Shiny Chignon Is a Minimalistic Masterpiece
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, just served up every last ounce of formal hair inspiration you could ever need with her latest look. Markle and her husband Prince Harry left their California home and flew to New York to attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 6, with Markle donning a sleek off-the-shoulder white Louis Vuitton sheath gown that paired perfectly with her tight, classic chignon style.
