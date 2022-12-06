Theresa Frances Kane of Cullman passed away in her home on Monday evening, Dec. 5, after a long fruitful life of serving others through her Catholic Faith. Following intensive surgery in early November (at the age of 96!), she spent recovery time in CRMC, Hanceville Nursing Home and a return trip to CRMC. The staff of both facilities treated her and her family with kindness and dignity. In the final days of her life, she was able to return to her home under Hospice care. During this time, she was cared for lovingly by her nephew and niece, Michael and Nancy...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO