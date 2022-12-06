Read full article on original website
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
WAAY-TV
Volunteers needed to help pack gifts for Huntsville children, Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots in Huntsville needs your help to pack gifts for children. Coordinator Bobby Ray said the organization is in desperate need of volunteers this week. Several local organizations stepped up Wednesday, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, Delta Theta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Heals Inc. and Huntsville Parks and Recreation.
New holiday Christkindlmarket opens in Huntsville December 9th
The Christkindlmarket Huntsville is celebrating its inaugural weekend-long event in just a few days at the Orion Amphitheater.
WAAY-TV
Books-A-Million sets grand opening for new Huntsville store
Books-A-Million is back in Huntsville. The bookstore is open at Academy Plaza, 2900 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, near Cracker Barrel. This is a relocation from the store’s previous home off University Drive. To celebrate the move, Books-A-Million Huntsville will hold a grand opening celebration at the store from 9:30...
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
8th annual Huntsville Christmas parade route, details announced
The 8th Annual Huntsville Christmas Parade, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is set to hit the streets on December 8!
Hartselle Enquirer
Annual Christmas parade to be held Thursday
The 2022 Hartselle Christmas Parade, hosted by the Hartselle Kiwanis Club, will come to town Thursday at 7 p.m. and city officials want attendees to come prepared for parking. The theme for the annual parade is “Something Old, Something New.”. No parking will be allowed on Railroad Street from...
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
WAFF
SCOUTED: Shopping for the littles at Little Cotton Shoppe
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Shopping for little kids can be so fun. Everything is so small, more colorful and something about it seems extra sweet. If you’re looking for some of the best clothes and toys for your littles this season, Dawn Pumpelly, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is showing us some of the best ideas at Little Cotton Shoppe!
WAFF
Huntsville clinic sees drop in donations; leaders blame trickle down effect of inflation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local methadone clinic needs help to build up its free closet and pantry. Behavioral Health Group leaders say their donations are at an all-time low. Counselor Christi Mozo says her clinic is seeing a trickle-down effect when it comes to inflation. Their pantry and closet...
WAAY-TV
Madison County family robbed of all their Christmas decorations
A real-life Grinch robbed one Madison County family of all of their Christmas decorations. Every single Christmas item was stolen. While years' worth of nativity scenes and ornaments are a costly loss, the family said the greatest loss is the keepsakes that cannot be replaced. "That's all that's left of...
Huntsville Animal Services is seeking a ‘Home for the Holidays’ for homeless pets
Huntsville Animal Services is asking for community members to give homeless pets a Home for the Holidays.
doppleronline.ca
Community members gather to remember victims of femicide
Photo: Fifty-two candles are lit at a gathering in Huntsville on December 6. The number of candles represents the 52 women and girls killed in Ontario in 2022. One hundred and seventy-two women were killed across Canada this year. There was a fog of deep sadness in the room as...
doppleronline.ca
It’s Wayback Wednesday!: Model T | Sponsored by Jamie Lockwood, broker/owner of Sutton Group Muskoka Realty
It’s Wayback Wednesday, sponsored by Jamie Lockwood, broker/owner of Sutton Group Muskoka Realty!. Main Street, Huntsville, Ontario, looking west. (1914-1916, publisher: Pugh Specialty Co. Ltd. Toronto) Most of the vehicles are Model T Fords. Just out of site, J.E. Mosley’s Garage (Ford Dealership) was located two buildings down from...
256today.com
Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust
HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
WAAY-TV
Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities
The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
Obituary: Theresa Frances Kane
Theresa Frances Kane of Cullman passed away in her home on Monday evening, Dec. 5, after a long fruitful life of serving others through her Catholic Faith. Following intensive surgery in early November (at the age of 96!), she spent recovery time in CRMC, Hanceville Nursing Home and a return trip to CRMC. The staff of both facilities treated her and her family with kindness and dignity. In the final days of her life, she was able to return to her home under Hospice care. During this time, she was cared for lovingly by her nephew and niece, Michael and Nancy...
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Wienermobile in North Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
New hotel begins construction at Huntsville’s Redstone Gateway
A new hotel is under construction at Huntsville's Redstone Gateway — the $700 million complex that opened last March.
350-unit Huntsville-area development breaks ground near airport
Work is beginning on a 350-unit apartment development in the Huntsville area. Attain at Bradford Creek will be located at 556 Martin Road, near Huntsville International Airport. Virginia-based Bonaventure is developing the 22-acre project, while Birmingham-based Doster Construction is leading the onsite construction. First units are expected to be delivered...
Hartselle Enquirer
Students support the Key family in time of grief
Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
