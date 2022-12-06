Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Branford Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 New Members
The Branford Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 members on November 18 at the Woodwinds Restaurant in Branford. The inductees were Richard Aguzzi, Jackie Alessi Ceccolini, Charlie Donohue, Paul Hunter, Mike Kligerman, Jennifer Kohut, Terry Laich, Jim Pacileo, Megan Devlin Olt, and Veronica Ormrod. Richard Aguzzi (Class of 1958) Richard...
wiltonbulletin.com
How Aubrien Jimenez continues to inspire UConn men's basketball team: 'That little girl changed my life'
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If the UConn men’s basketball team seemed a little extra motivated on Wednesday night, there was good reason. The Huskies continue to draw inspiration from Aubrien Jimenez. It’s the type of inspiration that not even a fiery coach like Dan Hurley can provide. Jimenez...
wiltonbulletin.com
No. 5 UConn men's basketball team vs. Long Island University: Time, TV and what you need to know
The UConn men's basketball team begins its Big East season a week from Saturday at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse against Butler. But first, the fifth-ranked, 10-0 Huskies have one more non-conference to play. Long Island University comes to town on Saturday and ... well, the Sharks aren't very good. Coached by...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball could have seven players available Sunday vs. Maryland. How the lineup may look
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. And really, only five of those players are at full strength. The No. 6 Huskies could likely be without point guard Nika Mühl when it visits the No. 20 Terps. Mühl, who is starting at point guard in place of Paige Bueckers (out for the year with an ACL injury) this season, suffered an apparent head injury three minutes into the third quarter of UConn’s win over Princeton.
thenexthoops.com
No easy way forward for Connecticut without Azzi Fudd
Connecticut sophomore guard Azzi Fudd is expected to miss three to six weeks with a knee injury, the school announced on Tuesday. During the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Notre Dame, a teammate fell on Fudd’s right knee. Fudd exited the game to the locker room after the collision, appearing to hyperextend her knee. She returned for a few minutes in the second quarter, but was not moving well; she did not return to play in the second half.
zip06.com
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
wiltonbulletin.com
Five Connecticut state parks to check out for cross-country skiing, ice fishing and other winter activities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The frigid temperatures and shorter days that descend on Connecticut in December may be a good excuse to get outside, however, the state is still full of activities that can only be taken advantage of during winter. From May...
Missing teenager in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public's help locating a missing runaway.
Eyewitness News
Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
trumbulltimes.com
New Milford High School principal says no threat to students, staff as 'Secure School' is activated
NEW MILFORD — Guests were barred from entering New Milford High School on Thursday morning as the school district tightened security "out of an abundance of precaution," the principal said. New Milford High School Principal Ray Manka said there was no threat to students or educators, but it's unclear...
Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning. According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
Eyewitness News
Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT
(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut
(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
Woman killed in CT crash remembered as energetic, fun-loving
Samantha Stone's life was cut short when she died in a car crash over the weekend in Stonington.
NBC Connecticut
Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night
Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday. We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England. The wintry weather is expected...
Jordan’s Furniture to open another New England store, its second Connecticut location
The Westfarms location is slated to include a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment attraction in addition to its showroom. Jordan’s Furniture announced Monday it’s opening an eighth location, in an ex-Lord & Taylor at the Westfarms Mall in West Hartford-Farmington. The store will be the company’s second Connecticut location,...
The coldest city in Connecticut
(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
