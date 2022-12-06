This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. And really, only five of those players are at full strength. The No. 6 Huskies could likely be without point guard Nika Mühl when it visits the No. 20 Terps. Mühl, who is starting at point guard in place of Paige Bueckers (out for the year with an ACL injury) this season, suffered an apparent head injury three minutes into the third quarter of UConn’s win over Princeton.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO