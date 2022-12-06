Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: GOP, not Trump, responsible for election losses
The media was quick in blaming Donald Trump for the outcome of the recent election. However, the Republican Party played a major role, along with the right-wing media and conspiracy followers, who elevated Trump to the status of prophet of the Republican Party. How many times over the last six...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jonah Goldberg: Sorry, Iowa and New Hampshire. Having voters choose candidates is bad for democracy
At President Biden’s behest, the Democratic National Committee is poised to throw Iowa and New Hampshire under the bus. Assuming he gets his way, the new order will be South Carolina, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan. It’s fine with me. I like both Iowa and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
S.E. Cupp: GOP pols accepted Trump’s Constitution contempt
“Disqualifying” and “un-American,” says John Bolton, the former national security advisor to former President Donald Trump. “I’m at a loss for words — we need to move on,” says Sen. John Cornyn, who voted twice to acquit Trump of impeachment charges. All of this...
Op/Ed: Indiana could feel consequences of SCOTUS decision on 'lawless legislature theory'
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case, Moore v. Harper, that could have huge consequences for our democracy. Although the case originated in North Carolina, it could potentially impact every state, including Indiana. This case began when North Carolina’s state legislature blatantly manipulated the state’s congressional districts to benefit Republicans over Democrats and discriminate against Black voters. After Common Cause and others challenged the map in state court, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck it down as an illegal racial and partisan gerrymander that violated the North Carolina Constitution. ...
Dark money groups pump nearly $90 million into "independent state legislature" case
A report released this week by the nonpartisan watchdog group Accountable.US revealed a network of dark money groups that have donated nearly $90 million to organizations actively supporting the plaintiffs in Moore v. Harper — a bombshell case now before the Supreme Court that could alter the way federal elections are conducted across the country.
Sinema's exit from Democratic Party opens the door for a GOP pickup — Could she run as a Republican?
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans and would not comment on her re-election ambitions, in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
The US Supreme Court and its democracy killing moves
Gene Nichol: There is more than one way to kill a democracy. Just ask Sam Alito | Opinion
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: One-side sources leave people ignorant
I enjoy reading the Letters section, but I am amazed at the level of misinformation and ignorance regarding the economy, the environment and politics that exists in our community. For example, one writer claims he is unaware of any plans the Republicans have to combat out-of-control inflation and crime the...
Will America ban TikTok?
Is TikTok about to be banned in America? The popular social media app might be best known for viral dance crazes and other silly videos. But TikTok is owned by a China-based company, raising concerns that it's a tool that might be used for purposes that harm U.S. national security. A number of states — including Maryland, South Dakota, Texas, and others — have recently banned or blocked the app from phones and other devices used by their workers. There is also talk of stronger action: Brendan Carr, an FCC commissioner, recently called for the federal government to ban TikTok, and Sen....
