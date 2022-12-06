ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: GOP, not Trump, responsible for election losses

The media was quick in blaming Donald Trump for the outcome of the recent election. However, the Republican Party played a major role, along with the right-wing media and conspiracy followers, who elevated Trump to the status of prophet of the Republican Party. How many times over the last six...
ARIZONA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

S.E. Cupp: GOP pols accepted Trump’s Constitution contempt

“Disqualifying” and “un-American,” says John Bolton, the former national security advisor to former President Donald Trump. “I’m at a loss for words — we need to move on,” says Sen. John Cornyn, who voted twice to acquit Trump of impeachment charges. All of this...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Op/Ed: Indiana could feel consequences of SCOTUS decision on 'lawless legislature theory'

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case, Moore v. Harper, that could have huge consequences for our democracy. Although the case originated in North Carolina, it could potentially impact every state, including Indiana. This case began when North Carolina’s state legislature blatantly manipulated the state’s congressional districts to benefit Republicans over Democrats and discriminate against Black voters. After Common Cause and others challenged the map in state court, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck it down as an illegal racial and partisan gerrymander that violated the North Carolina Constitution. ...
INDIANA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: One-side sources leave people ignorant

I enjoy reading the Letters section, but I am amazed at the level of misinformation and ignorance regarding the economy, the environment and politics that exists in our community. For example, one writer claims he is unaware of any plans the Republicans have to combat out-of-control inflation and crime the...
The Week

Will America ban TikTok?

Is TikTok about to be banned in America? The popular social media app might be best known for viral dance crazes and other silly videos. But TikTok is owned by a China-based company, raising concerns that it's a tool that might be used for purposes that harm U.S. national security. A number of states — including Maryland, South Dakota, Texas, and others — have recently banned or blocked the app from phones and other devices used by their workers.  There is also talk of stronger action: Brendan Carr, an FCC commissioner, recently called for the federal government to ban TikTok, and Sen....
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy