I appeared on TODAY 10 months after I learned how to speak again. It was January 2010, a few weeks before my 25th birthday. Even today, looking back, I can still feel the prickly sensation akin to dread located in the pit of my stomach. I remember the bright lights of the studio and stifling the urge to laugh when I heard my name on the prerecorded segment about “one woman’s month of madness.” There was the grainy hospital footage of a woman — of me, I remind myself — hallucinating, calling out for help: “I’m on the TV.” I remember a flash of self-conscious clarity when I noticed my failed attempt to curl my hair for the interview. I didn’t remember my mom’s wavering voice as she spoke about my seizure or my dad breaking down as he read from his diaries about me. I remember bracing myself as I tried to anticipate what it would be like to say such intimate and impossible things to millions of people.

