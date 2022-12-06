ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Donald P. McPherson III, a former real estate financing attorney who volunteered thousands of pro bono hours, dies

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 3 days ago
Baltimore Times

Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office

December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City police union criticizes Scott's GVRS

The Baltimore City police union responded to the expansion of Mayor Brandon Scott's gun violence reduction strategy program. In a written statement, City FOP President Mike Mancuso blasted the planned ramp-up of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, calling it an irresponsible use of officers, noting the reductions in police ranks over the years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint

An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Maryland senior living community announces data security breach

A Maryland senior living community announced Tuesday that it was the victim of a data breach in February involving the personal and protected health information of employees. Blakehurst, a Chestnut Partnership life plan community in Towson, MD, indicated in the Dec. 6 announcement that it had notified potentially affected people and would provide credit monitoring resources.
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore gang leader sentenced to more than 37 years in prison

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore-area gang leader has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett on Thursday sentenced Trayvon Hall, a/k/a “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, yesterday to 454 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, related to his activities as the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities

Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
BALTIMORE, MD

