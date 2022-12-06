Donald P. McPherson III, a former real estate financing attorney who volunteered thousands of pro bono hours, dies

Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
halethorpe.com
Top Workplaces 2022: Linda Jacobs of The Harbour School is the top midsize-business leader
Linda Jacobs founded The Harbour School in 1982 as a haven for those needing special education and has led it ever since. She’s now the midsize-business leader honoree for Baltimore Sun Media’s 2022 Top Workplaces. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Baltimore Times
Erica Griswold Takes Oath in Historic Milestone as Anne Arundel Register of WillsCounty Celebrates Swearing-in of First Black Elected to Post in the 246 Year History of the Office
December 5, 2022 (Annapolis, Maryland)— The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills Office announces the swearing-in of Erica Griswold as its 29th leader and first African American to ever assume the post in its 246-year history. The public ceremony was held in the historic Anne Arundel Circuit Court with the oath administered by the Clerk of Court and witnessed by Griswold’s family, friends, and several current office staff members on Monday, December 5, 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore voters approved term limits last month. A city councilman is already moving to repeal them.
Baltimore’s newly approved term limits for its mayor, comptroller and the City Council will not to be effective until 2024, but a member of council is already calling for their repeal. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
foxbaltimore.com
'ETG' Crips gang leader and member sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A U.S. District Judge has sentenced the leader and a member of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore to federal prison for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges. The leader 31-year-old Trayvon Hall, a.k.a "Tru" and "G Tru", was sentenced to 454 months in...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore-area MS-13 gang members indicted for racketeering conspiracy, murders, attempted murders
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury in Maryland has returned an indictment charging four members of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang with racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking. Three of the defendants are scheduled to have initial appearances this week in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The...
3 people killed hours apart in Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore
In just 24 hours, five different families lost a loved one to gun violence in Baltimore City. Three of them within blocks of each other in the Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott, Wes Moore celebrate Mondawmin Community Center grand opening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — JPMorgan Chase Chairman, CEO Jamie Dimon, Mayor Scott and Wes Moore cut the ribbon at Chase’s new Mondawmin Community Center Branch official grand opening. This innovative branch is unique to the Chase branch network as its only one of 14 branches of its kind across...
Lee family attorney seeks new hearing on overturned Syed conviction
The brother of Hae Min Lee wants Maryland's Court of Special Appeals to order another hearing to determine whether the conviction of her alleged killer, Adnan Syed, should have been thrown out.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City police union criticizes Scott's GVRS
The Baltimore City police union responded to the expansion of Mayor Brandon Scott's gun violence reduction strategy program. In a written statement, City FOP President Mike Mancuso blasted the planned ramp-up of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, calling it an irresponsible use of officers, noting the reductions in police ranks over the years.
Real News Network
Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint
An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Maryland senior living community announces data security breach
A Maryland senior living community announced Tuesday that it was the victim of a data breach in February involving the personal and protected health information of employees. Blakehurst, a Chestnut Partnership life plan community in Towson, MD, indicated in the Dec. 6 announcement that it had notified potentially affected people and would provide credit monitoring resources.
baltimorefishbowl.com
From proposal to reality: Roland Park Community Foundation unveils new video that outlines sweeping vision and next steps for the creation of Hillside Park
Nearly one year after the Roland Park Community Foundation was selected to buy land from the Baltimore Country Club to create a new civic amenity called Hillside Park, its members are focusing on what they need to do to make it a reality. Members of the foundation this month released...
halethorpe.com
Person killed in Cockeysville shooting Wednesday, Baltimore County Police say
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at Queensbridge Court in Cockeysville.
Police: Lyft driver robbed, forced into own trunk by group of armed customers
Rideshare drivers and customers continue to be the targets of violence in Baltimore City. The latest incident has police looking for a group of suspects accused of robbing and abducting a Lyft Driver.
wypr.org
Councilman Ryan Dorsey will introduce a charter amendment to repeal voter approved term limits
A Baltimore City councilman will introduce a charter amendment to repeal Question K, a ballot measure passed overwhelmingly in November that limits City Hall officials to two terms in office. Should 3rd District Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s charter amendment receive approval from the council and mayor, the earliest it would appear...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore gang leader sentenced to more than 37 years in prison
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore-area gang leader has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett on Thursday sentenced Trayvon Hall, a/k/a “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, yesterday to 454 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, related to his activities as the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore.
WTOP
Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities
Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate
Transit advocates seek link between staffing challenges and the Baltimore region's unreliable bus and rail service The post Report finds Maryland transit agency suffers from under-staffing and high vacancy rate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
