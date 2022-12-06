Read full article on original website
Related
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 5, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 5 to December 9, 2022. Hop aboard the Pegram Express & enjoy the 2022 Christmas in the Park event on December 10. These are the health scores for grocery stores in Middle Tennessee with their most recent inspection score...
Median Home Prices in Middle Tennessee Continue to Rise
Sales prices in Middle Tennessee continue to rise according to the latest property sales data. “Regardless of concerns over a market collapse we see little evidence of that happening. While sellers may be accepting offers lower than their original asking price their values are continuing to rise. Home ownership continues to be the greatest investment for families in order to create generational wealth,” says Rob Mitchellm Assessor of Property for Rutherford County.
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
Governor Lee and TDOT Commissioner Announce New Transportation Proposal: Build With Us
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges – both urban and rural – to prepare for increased economic advantages.
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Winners Announced
Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2022 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN Issued by National Weather Service Morristown TN 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061630- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. An unsettled weather pattern is expected to start today and continue through the week. Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible. For today and tonight south of I-40 will be the most likely location...especially along the Tennessee...Alabama state line. One to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts will be possible. At this time the ground should be able to handle this much rain...however training storms with higher rainfall rates over a short period of time could become a problem. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. An unsettled weather pattern will continue through Friday. A boundary is expected to meander across middle Tennessee and where this boundary sets up there is the potential for periods of heavy rain. As of right now...on Wednesday locations north of I-40 have the potential to experience the heaviest rain where 2 ot 4 inches may be possible. The location could be adjusting as time gets closer. This could lead to rises on area creeks and waterways...and possibly flash flooding across all of middle Tennessee.
WEATHER 12-5,2022 Rains Begin and They Will Be Here For Awhile
Well if you enjoy sunshine and dry weather… you are going to be disappointed for a week maybe longer. Rains are forecast every day through the weekend and cloudy skies are sticking around also. Hydrologic Outlook. Hydrologic Outlook TNC003-015-021-027-031-035-037-041-043-049-055-061-081-083-085-087- 099-101-111-117-119-125-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175- 177-181-185-187-189-051800- Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 234...
TNStars to Give $6,000 in Scholarships this Holiday Season
This holiday season, the TNStars College Savings 529 Program is giving away $6,000 in scholarships to Tennessee children!. This month, TNStars will award four $250 weekly prizes and one $5,000 Grand Prize. Tennessee residents 21 years or older can enter to win at TNStars.com/Holiday now through December 31 on behalf of a child, age 10 or younger. One entry is good for weekly prizes and the grand prize throughout the entire contest period.
Here’s the Most Popular Christmas Song in Tennessee
What is your favorite Christmas song? FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. They also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs. Of the 26 Christmas songs evaluated from last year’s Christmas Billboard Hot 100, 18 different songs...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0