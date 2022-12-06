Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Related
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: Skating, Orcas, and Winter Wildland
After decades as Pattison’s West, Federal Way’s beloved roller rink is now operated by local nonprofit El Centro de La Raza. For the last two months, the roller rink has been closed for changes but recently reopened for business. See El Centro Skate Rink hours here. K Pod...
Popular Seattle Bakery Reopening Downtown Location: Here's When
The bakery chain shut down its downtown location earlier this year due to crime concerns.
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
westsideseattle.com
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location
Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Tacoma?
Been in Tacoma for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights
SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
Seahawks' ground crew dog Turf dies at age 9
RENTON, Wash. — Turf, a chocolate brown lab who became a fan favorite at Seahawks headquarters, died at age 9 after a battle with cancer. A statement on Turf's Twitter account reads: "Grateful. The best life any dog could've dreamed of. Thank you @Seahawks organization, @12s, the players, coaches, staff - for everything. Don't be sad that he's gone, be happy that he lived the ultimate and fullest life."
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Breakfast with Santa, Seasonal Burgers, and Sipping and Shopping
Warm up this holiday season with a trio of new and returning specials at Fremont’s Uneeda Burger. For a limited time, the elk burger is returning by popular demand — a treat you can pair with the newly released egg nog milkshake. Round out the meal with a side of tempura mushrooms. Uneeda Burger is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with both inside and patio seating open. Pickup and delivery information for the seasonal specials is available here.
The Suburban Times
Blue Zones Project launches in Parkland and Spanaway
MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announce the launch of Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway. The Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence- based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play to measurably improve community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room is royally delightful
With the holidays afoot, now is the perfect time to connect with loved ones and the perfect place to meet is at Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room, with plenty of holiday teas, of course. Queen Mary is proud to be one of the oldest tea rooms in America, renowned among...
southsoundmag.com
The One Where 'Friends: The Experience' Comes to Seattle
Could we be more excited about the recent announcement that Friends: The Experience is coming to Seattle?. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, fans of the iconic ’90s sitcom can lounge on the Central Perk couch, walk through Monica’s apartment, play a game of Foosball, pivot Ross’ couch up the stairs, and more thanks to this interactive exhibition.
seattlemedium.com
Is Seattle Rent Falling?
There may be some exciting news concerning rents in Seattle. Data is showing that rents are going down. Back to back months of rent decline has some renters happy. Seattle saw the second-largest monthly decline in the nation. Data shows that a number of the hottest local areas are also experiencing monthly declines.
KING-5
'The Bom' dessert makes a splash in South Sound culinary scene
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Making dessert is one of the joyful memories of Jesse Hill's childhood. Now, he does it for a living with a dish he invented. It's called "The Bom." "The first time someone tasted it, they said, 'That's the bomb' and I said, 'That's the name,'" Hill explained. "The Bom is similar to a cheesecake, but it's not a cheesecake. It has a cream cheese nougat."
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7 this statement:. “The City...
KUOW
A musician's love for Olympia inspires a 40-song album
There are many things that inspire people to write songs, and for musician Tom Dyer it was his hometown of Olympia, Washington. He was so inspired that he wrote not just one song about the state capital, but 40. They make up his latest album, "Olympia - A True Story." Dyer shared an account of the album’s genesis and creation with KUOW’s “Soundside.”
downtownbellevue.com
John Howie’s Bellevue Restaurants Gifting Holiday Diners Certificates for Future Dinners
Santa Howie is bringing back a well-loved gifting tradition at John Howie Steak and Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar for all loyal patrons on the nice list!. From now until December 31, holiday diners at both restaurants will receive a Secret Gift envelope valued up to $500 at John Howie Steak or $300 at Seastar that may cover the entire cost of a future dinner in early 2023.
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
This Is Washington's Top Seafood Restaurant
Cheapism pinpointed the best seafood restaurant in every state, and a Seattle restaurant got the spotlight.
Comments / 0