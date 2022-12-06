ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Racing News

Hailie Deegan robbed

The NASCAR driver explained an issue at the airport during the NASCAR Awards show trip. Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre are dating. The two were at the NASCAR Awards show last week. The had some airport trouble…. “Just had some loser go into Hailie’s bag and take her wallet while...
fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Driver Joey Logano Gives Heartfelt Championship Speech: Video

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 NASCAR Ford Mustang and 2022 Cup Series champion, took to the stage in Nashville to deliver his acceptance speech on December 1st. Mario Andretti opened for Logano, which was a huge honor for the two-time Cup Series champ. “When I was a kid, I got a picture signed from Mario Andretti that said, ‘To Joey, always chase your dreams,” he said. “How about this for a dream? We’re living out the dream now!”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault

The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Prominent Driver's Girlfriend

The NASCAR world is rejoicing at some great news from Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar on Wednesday evening. Hocevar revealed that his longtime girlfriend is officially cancer free today. "cancer is very tough thing to watch and can only imagine dealing first hand with it. however, my favorite person beat...
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Is it time to change how NASCAR champion is determined?

Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. both raise questions about how NASCAR determines its champion with a one-race event after whittling the 16-driver playoff field to four through a trio of three-race rounds. Since 2014, the driver who finished the highest among the four championship contenders in the season finale...
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
racer.com

Petty grandson Moffitt enters Trans Am TA2

Thad Moffitt, grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, announced today at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) that he will compete full time in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class in 2023. Moffitt and Trans Am president John Clagett unveiled the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro that Moffitt will drive for TeamSLR. The Petty blue Chevy from constructor M1 Racecars will run out of TeamSLR’s headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida with support from Petty’s Garage in Randleman, North Carolina.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
thecomeback.com

John Hunter Nemechek makes Xfinity Series decision

John Hunter Nemechek, the son of NASCAR driver Joe Nemechek, will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series next year. The team announced the news on Thursday. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity to get back to competing full-time in the Xfinity Series,” Nemechek said...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
Motorious

Plymouth Superbird Restomod Handing Out Losses With Hellcat Swap

It doesn’t get much better than 900-horsepower in a classic NASCAR legend. You might’ve seen a Super Bird once or twice in your life from visiting local tracks or even car show events. However you probably haven’t ever seen one with the powerhouse that lets it outperform even the fastest sports, muscle, and even supercars of today’s world. Well, that’s exactly what this beautiful bluebird is, wn overpowered monster with enough aerodynamic efficiency to stick it to the track for as long as it needs. To this car, 200 miles an hour seems like chump change on any racing circuit.

