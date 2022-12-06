Read full article on original website
Hailie Deegan robbed
The NASCAR driver explained an issue at the airport during the NASCAR Awards show trip. Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre are dating. The two were at the NASCAR Awards show last week. The had some airport trouble…. “Just had some loser go into Hailie’s bag and take her wallet while...
Kyle Busch’s 2023 paint schemes released; Newly stylized No. 8 font
The driver designed the new font for the No. 8 car. Kyle Busch spent the last 15 seasons behind the wheel of the No. 18 car. For 2023, he’s left Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing and will now drive the No. 8 car. The new number was...
Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity
French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Driver Joey Logano Gives Heartfelt Championship Speech: Video
Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 NASCAR Ford Mustang and 2022 Cup Series champion, took to the stage in Nashville to deliver his acceptance speech on December 1st. Mario Andretti opened for Logano, which was a huge honor for the two-time Cup Series champ. “When I was a kid, I got a picture signed from Mario Andretti that said, ‘To Joey, always chase your dreams,” he said. “How about this for a dream? We’re living out the dream now!”
Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up
Manufacturers have been shuffling truck series relationships, and the latest move appears to give Hailie Deegan a landing spot for 2023. The post Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott Could Struggle to Reach the Championship 4 in 2023
What are the chances of Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott reaching the Championship 4 again in 2023? The post Why Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott Could Struggle to Reach the Championship 4 in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Relationship With His Dad "Completely Changed" in the Late '90s
Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were one of the most iconic father-son duos in NASCAR history. If not for The Intimidator's untimely death at Daytona in 2001, who knows how much they could have accomplished together on the track?. Of course, nobody misses Dale Sr. more than Junior,...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Went Above and Beyond in a Discussion of NASCAR’s 5 Greatest Drivers
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of the racing figures weighing in on NASCAR's five greatest drivers. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Went Above and Beyond in a Discussion of NASCAR’s 5 Greatest Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Drivers fired up by ‘bad-ass’ GTP cars at Daytona test
Now that they’ve all run together in a proper, full-on test, the reviews are in on the new GTP cars. And the drivers like what they see. Felipe Nasr summed it up best: “They’re really bad-ass!”. Nasr was among the plethora of drivers who participated in the...
NASCAR World Praying For Prominent Driver's Girlfriend
The NASCAR world is rejoicing at some great news from Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar on Wednesday evening. Hocevar revealed that his longtime girlfriend is officially cancer free today. "cancer is very tough thing to watch and can only imagine dealing first hand with it. however, my favorite person beat...
NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault
The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
Richard Childress Racing Announces Kyle Busch Sponsors For 2023 NASCAR Season
The Richard Childress Racing organization announced the lineup of sponsors that will back Kyle Busch in the 2023 NASCAR season today. Merch is being rolled out, and there are a lot of familiar names from last season’s No. 8 car to next season. Busch will carry some of the same partners that Tyler Reddick had in 2022.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks the truth about NASCAR’s current playoff system
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about NASCAR's current playoff system as he feels like a one-race championship is still not the correct way to end the year.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
NASCAR silly season ramps up with several notable moves for 2023
NASCAR silly season has been very active in recent days and we recap all of the action. Plus, a prediction on who lands the Sam Hunt Racing seat.
Joe Gibbs Racing Has Genuine Reasons for Optimism Entering 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has filled out its 2023 rosters and left two distractions behind, setting the table for a potentially big year. The post Joe Gibbs Racing Has Genuine Reasons for Optimism Entering 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Danny Stockman named crew chief for the No. 2 team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Rev Racing, and its’ technical alliance partner Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), named Danny Stockman as the crew chief for Nick Sanchez and the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet team for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS). Stockman and the former No. 18 crew will lead Sanchez in his rookie...
NBC Sports
Friday 5: Is it time to change how NASCAR champion is determined?
Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. both raise questions about how NASCAR determines its champion with a one-race event after whittling the 16-driver playoff field to four through a trio of three-race rounds. Since 2014, the driver who finished the highest among the four championship contenders in the season finale...
Ty Gibbs Ends Social Media Silence With Moving Video and Post About His Father
Ty Gibbs shared a moving video and some heartfelt words on social media in the first comments on his father since his tragic death a month ago. The post Ty Gibbs Ends Social Media Silence With Moving Video and Post About His Father appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
