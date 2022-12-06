Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
Brazil’s quarter-final hex denies historic World Cup hexa and reveals their many flaws
The way Tite phrased it, it was a deviation. He rued the deflection off Marquinhos that brought an equaliser for Bruno Petkovic and a penalty shootout where Marquinhos missed the final kick. In the bigger picture, it was a deviation, too: from their supposed destiny.Instead of the hexa, the longed-for sixth World Cup, they got the hex of the quarter-final, the hex of meeting European sides at the business end of tournaments. On the night Neymar found parity with Pele on Brazil’s all-time scoring chart, he came ever closer to being permanently separated from his country’s greatest legend: one...
WNEP-TV 16
Croatia stuns Brazil in penalty kicks to reach World Cup semifinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. The...
US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said. - World Cup 'stress' - Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
I'm a barber at the World Cup. Superstitious players think a haircut gives them good luck for a game.
Sheldon Edwards picked up famous soccer players like Moussa Dembélé and Phil Foden as clients. He's styling at the World Cup in Qatar.
Japan enacts law to help Unification Church donation victims
Japan’s parliament on Saturday enacted a law to restrict malicious donation solicitations by religious and other groups, which mainly targets the Unification Church, whose fundraising tactics and cozy ties with the governing party caused public outrage. The South Korean-based religious group’s decades-long ties with Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party surfaced after the July assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose support ratings tumbled, sought to calm public fury over his handling of the scandal and has replaced three Cabinet ministers — one over his church ties, another over a capital punishment gaffe and a third...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Iran is now Putin’s ‘top military backer’, US and UK warn
The British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the Biden administration’s warning that a “full-fledged” military partnership is emerging between Russia and Iran.The US suggested Tehran has become Moscow’s “top military backer”.“Iran’s support to the Russian military is likely to grow in the coming months,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update. It added that Russia is “attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles.”US national security council spokesperson John Kirby yesterday said Moscow is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development and training. He said Moscow was offering Tehran...
The magic of soccer draws world's attention | Candace McKibben
I was 35 years old before I ever touched a soccer ball and what I knew about the game, I learned from a 3-year-old named Cory who had just become my stepson. I was newly wed to a husband who loves soccer and had been playing since his days in the Air Force.
From 'Bridge of Spies' to Brittney Griner, tense prisoner exchanges part of U.S. history
Prisoner exchanged have been controversial, yet the tradition in the modern era stretches back to the return of a downed U2 spy plane pilot in 1962.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said. “He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital,” the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes.” Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.
Comments / 0