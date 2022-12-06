ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Source: Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit was allegedly hauling drugs

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Dec. 9. Updated: 2 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
EDGARD, LA
WAFB.com

CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for trendy young adults

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Dec. 9. Updated: 1 hour...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Friday, December 9

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Dec. 9. Updated: 1 hour...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge gas station clerk allegedly stabbed man after argument over ID

BATON ROUGE - An argument that started after a gas station clerk refused to sell someone cigarettes ended with the employee pulling out a knife and stabbing the customer. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Brandon Sam, 19, was arrested Tuesday night after the attack at a gas station near the corner of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BPRD investigating shooting on Winbourne Avenue

Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night sky. Hockey returns to Baton Rouge!. Updated: 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim in critical condition after overnight shooting on Winbourne Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting overnight. Detectives arrived in the 4700 block of Winbourne Ave. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Emergency responders confirm the shooting took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy