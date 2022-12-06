Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
Source: Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit was allegedly hauling drugs
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Dec. 9. Updated: 2 hours...
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who led Louisiana State Police on a high-speed chase down Interstate 10 was eventually shot and killed when the pursuit reached the Baton Rouge city limits late Thursday evening, December 8. LSP officials identified the suspect as Jose Reza-Navarro, 52, of Spring, Texas, the next day.
I-TEAM: Mother booked in drug bust previously investigated by DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sabrina Scott, 35, was arrested during a drug bust this week and was previously investigated by the Department of Children and Family Services according to an internal DCFS report obtained by the WAFB I-TEAM. According to a source within the agency, doctors first reported Scott...
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for trendy young adults
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Dec. 9. Updated: 1 hour...
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, December 9
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. RECALL ROUNDUP: Friday, Dec. 9. Updated: 1 hour...
Man dies in hospital weeks after Baton Rouge road rage shooting; accused shooter's charges upgraded
BATON ROUGE – A man who was shot after he reportedly came to lend a hand at a minor crash scene has died in the hospital weeks later, and the man who shot him is now facing a murder charge. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was arrested Nov. 17 after he...
Baton Rouge woman on trial for allegedly poisoning and killing her boyfriend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman is facing life behind bars for the alleged murder of her boyfriend in 2015. Meshell Hale is believed to be responsible for her husband’s death as well but hasn’t been charged. Hale is on trial for first-degree murder...
Baton Rouge gas station clerk allegedly stabbed man after argument over ID
BATON ROUGE - An argument that started after a gas station clerk refused to sell someone cigarettes ended with the employee pulling out a knife and stabbing the customer. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Brandon Sam, 19, was arrested Tuesday night after the attack at a gas station near the corner of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.
WANTED: TPSO searches for woman accused of bank fraud, identity theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of multiple financial crimes. Tohoma Peters, 41, a resident of Hammond, La. allegedly committed various financial crimes. Officials said Peters also failed to appear for a warrant issued in March of 2022 for...
BPRD investigating shooting on Winbourne Avenue
Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night sky. Hockey returns to Baton Rouge!. Updated: 6...
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
Victim in critical condition after overnight shooting on Winbourne Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting overnight. Detectives arrived in the 4700 block of Winbourne Ave. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Emergency responders confirm the shooting took place...
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired […]
Loved ones celebrate life of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and loved ones are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis. A balloon release was held in her memory Wednesday night (Dec. 8) at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue. Those who knew her best came together to honor Davis, as they clutched...
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
Judge issues warrant after New Orleans investigator skips murder trial
NEW ORLEANS — A Baton Rouge Judge issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans investigator after she failed to show up to testify for a Baton Rouge murder trial, according to our partners at WBRZ. It's day two of Meshell Hale's trial for first-degree murder. Hale is accused...
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder trial
BATON ROUGE - In a strange twist to a highly publicized Baton Rouge murder trial, the judge over the case has issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans-area investigator who did not show up to testify. The shake-up came on day two of Meshell Hale's bench trial for first-degree...
