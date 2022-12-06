ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub

Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Popculture

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
CBS Sports

Brazil eliminated from World Cup: Neymar had his game-winning, heroic moment, and then Croatia took it back

For 10 minutes, the World Cup obeyed the script that Neymar and Brazil had prepared for it. The supreme talent of the greatest footballing nation on the planet had delivered a moment worthy of crowning any triumph. If the Hexa dream had indeed come true in Doha next Sunday, Neymar's majestic solo strike would have been the moment when it all clicked, when Brazil had proven they had the grit to go with the gold.
SB Nation

Mercedes’ competitors might regret beating them, according to F1 team boss Toto Wolff

Formula One is filled with giant personalities. Of course, the bulk of those are found on the track, from Lewis Hamilton to Max Verstappen, and veteran Fernando Alonso, and the rest of the drivers on the circuit. But you can also find some titanic personalities on pit lane, such as Red Bull boss Christian Horner Guenther Steiner, the Team Principal at Haas F1.
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
FOX Sports

Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
SB Nation

Ben Davies questionable for Boxing Day return after World Cup injury

This week we heard news that Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup that could make him questionable for Tottenham’s first match on December 26. Today, we’re learning that Ben Davies is in a similar situation. Alasdair Gold is reporting on...
SB Nation

Report Claims Qatari Group Not Interested In Purchasing Liverpool

The Qatari Royal Family is reported to not be interested in buying Liverpool despite credible buzz linking the emirate to the club only last week. Those reports had named separate Qatari and Saudi consortiums as interested in becoming one of the few collectives able to afford the likely £3+ billion it would cost to purchase the Merseysiders.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah

Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.
SB Nation

Are so many televised fixtures a positive or a negative for Sunderland?

From an absolutely selfish point of view, move them. Move them all! For a bit of context, I live in Australia (my own fault, I know). When I did live at home and had a season ticket all those years, I hated games being moved for TV, but now I love it.
SB Nation

Thursday December 8th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:

