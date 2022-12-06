ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

qcnews.com

Gun found in vehicle at high school in Lancaster, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was seized from a vehicle parked at Buford High School in Lancaster County, the school confirmed Friday. Officials said administrators searched a vehicle in the parking lot while investigating an alleged violation of school rules. During the search, a handgun was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man denied bond after deadly Chester County crash

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBTV

Man carjacks 70-year-old after robbing Gastonia smoke shop, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gastonia man is facing several charges after robbing a smoke shop with a knife and then carjacking a 70-year-old man, authorities said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to the N.C. Tobacco and Vape store on South New Hope Road for an armed robbery that happened around 2 p.m. Thursday.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

York County authorities searching for missing police K-9 after training exercise

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing K-9 after it ran off during a training exercise on Wednesday afternoon in upstate South Carolina. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Gunner, pulled away from his handler and ran into the woods at Kings Mountain State Park near the Living History Farm around 3 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, SC

