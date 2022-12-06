Read full article on original website
New details released in fatal motorcycle crash involving school bus in Steele Creek
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released new details in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Thursday morning that involved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in the Steele Creek area. The deadly accident happened at 5:20 a.m. Thursday. Dec. 8, at the intersection of South...
Gun found inside parked vehicle at high school, Lancaster school district says
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A gun was found inside a vehicle that was parked at a Lancaster County school on Friday, according to the school district. The Buford High School administration was investigating an alleged violation of board policy and school rules. A handgun was found in the vehicle that was in question.
Gun found in vehicle at high school in Lancaster, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was seized from a vehicle parked at Buford High School in Lancaster County, the school confirmed Friday. Officials said administrators searched a vehicle in the parking lot while investigating an alleged violation of school rules. During the search, a handgun was...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with bus near Palisades High School
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a crash near Palisades High School along York Road in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was on the scene and saw that the accident involved a school bus and a motorcycle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said there were no students...
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down just above Shamrock Drive up to Sugar Creek Road. Lancaster Co. student, bus driver injured in...
Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
Kershaw County coroner identifies woman killed in Wednesday crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died on Wednesday in a crash in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened in the 2 p.m. hour along Lockhart Road near Stretch Drive near Camden. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell...
Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under...
Gun pulled on SW CLT elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say
CMPD officials said it was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus that was involved. One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County. That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: Dec. 8,...
CMPD: Second teen charged in student’s shooting near CMS bus stop
CHARLOTTE — A second teenager has been charged in the shooting death of Nahzir Taylor, who was killed near a school bus stop in east Charlotte, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives arrested a 16-year-old Wednesday morning, charging him with murder in the case. Taylor, 17, died Dec. 2, two days...
Video shows suspects stealing $30k in ATVs, dirt bikes from Gaston County business
Scott Brooks was murdered and robbed outside of Brooks Sandwich House three years ago. Family continues push for justice in Shanquella Robinson case. The Charlotte community will stand behind the family of Robinson on Saturday during a rally at Little Rock AME Zion Church. CMS working to help homeless students...
Student, driver taken to hospital after school bus crashes into carport, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver had a close call after driving off the road Monday afternoon in Lancaster County. Officials said the bus driver hit a carport just feet away from a home in Heath Springs. District officials told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that one student, as...
Lancaster restaurant a victim of vandalism, theft
The front door to a Lancaster family restaurant is covered with wood now after vandals smashed the glass, and it's just a fraction of the damage the suspects left behind.
Hartsville officer involved in wreck that injured pedestrian, city official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Hartsville police officer has been involved in a wreck just after 5:45 Thursday evening on 8th Street near Jasper Street where a pedestrian was hurt but is expected to be ok, according to Michelle Byers Brown, the Director of Tourism and Communications for the city.
Man denied bond after deadly Chester County crash
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department provides update on an active investigation
CMPD officials said it was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus that was involved. Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop. The victim was a student at Rocky River High School and had just gotten off the school bus when he was shot. One killed in crash...
Man carjacks 70-year-old after robbing Gastonia smoke shop, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gastonia man is facing several charges after robbing a smoke shop with a knife and then carjacking a 70-year-old man, authorities said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to the N.C. Tobacco and Vape store on South New Hope Road for an armed robbery that happened around 2 p.m. Thursday.
York County authorities searching for missing police K-9 after training exercise
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing K-9 after it ran off during a training exercise on Wednesday afternoon in upstate South Carolina. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the dog, named Gunner, pulled away from his handler and ran into the woods at Kings Mountain State Park near the Living History Farm around 3 p.m.
