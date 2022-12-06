Effective: 2022-12-10 01:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Pierce; Rolette; Stutsman; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Rolette, Pierce, Wells, Foster, Kidder, Stutsman, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, and Dickey Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

DICKEY COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO