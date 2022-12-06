ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How YOU can meet ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ cast members at first annual fan convention

By Marcus James Dixon
 3 days ago
Winter is coming earlier than usual this year. By “winter” we mean the first annual “ Game of Thrones ”/” House of the Dragon ” fan convention. And by “coming” we mean Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The exciting three-day event will allow fans from all around the world the opportunity to meet cast members from both HBO fantasy shows, including Kit Harington (Jon Snow from “GOT”) and Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen from “HOTD”).

The convention is hosted by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment. Fans in attendance will experience informative panels, cast Q&As, cosplay and trivia competitions, iconic photo ops, merchandise shopping, meet and greets, autograph signings, and even a dance party hosted by DJ Kristian Nairn (Hodor from “GOT”).

In addition to Harington and Nairn, these stars from “Game of Thrones” will appear: Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Esmé Bianco (Ros ), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

And here are the “House of the Dragon” celebs that are scheduled to join Considine: Tom Glynn-Carney (King Aegon II Targaryen), Matthew Needham (Larys Strong) and Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys, aka The Sea Snake).

In addition, “House of the Dragon” co-creator/showrunner Ryan Condal and Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi will make special virtual announcements. Author George R. R. Martin is not scheduled to appear as of this writing. “Game of Thrones” is the biggest scripted Primetime Emmy winner of all time, amassing 59 trophies over its eight years.

Daily general admission for the fan convention begins at $65 — click here for specific ticket pricing . There are four themed tiers of packages for you to consider: Iron Throne, Dragon, Direwolf and Raven. The address for the Los Angeles Convention Center is 1201 S Figueroa St. in Downton LA.

