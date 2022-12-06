ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Mountain Lion Goes Full Send From The Top Of A Tree, Sticks The Landing Perfectly

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
I guess even wild cats land on their feet all the time.

It makes sense a wild cat would be better at landing on their feet than most given that mountain lions love using trees to their advantage and would be prepared to fall a little farther than most creatures.

That’s a big animal to be running around trees that swiftly. I mean, we’re talking about a cat that can weigh up to 175 pounds, jumping more than 30 or 40 feet out of tree.

Mountain lions have incredible jumping abilities though. They are able to leap spans of 40 feet in a single jump and 16 feet straight up into the air.

Clearly, they’re used to flying through the air and sticking the landing. It’s what they do to survive out there and the trait that makes them such good predators.

This video shows a mountain lion leaping out of a tree top, or perhaps falling out, judging by the awkward way it comes off the top. Of course, it’s not uncommon for mountain lion hunters to use dogs to tree a cat, but not entirely sure that’s what is happening right here.

Whether it’s being hunted or not, the cat sprawls itself out and gets pointed towards the ground while spreading its body out as far as possible to act as a parachute to slow down. It lands square on its feet, sticks the landing perfectly in the snow, and immediately takes off running.

As graceful as it can be for such a large predator.

I wouldn’t exactly wanting to be standing on the ground below…

KRON4 News

Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

CCTV footage shows mountain lion butchering pet Chihuahua

A chihuahua was killed by a mountain lion during an evening walk in a residential area of the Hollywood Hills. The attack took place on 9 November, when CCTV footage captured the mountain lion coming out of the bushes on a street lined with homes close to the Hollywood Reservoir. A dogwalker, who chose to remain anonymous, was walking two small dogs in the area at the time. The mountain lion can be seen in the surveillance footage stopping and crouching as it sees the pets. Not long after, the mountain lion attacks the smaller dog, Piper. “I felt...
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

