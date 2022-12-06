ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Samuel Eto'o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game

By Graham Dunbar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGIGz_0jZBgnRL00

Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday.

Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. Footage circulating on social media showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was initially held back by people in his entourage, but he then got clear and appeared to aim a kick at the man, who fell backwards to the ground.

The man, Algerian social media personality Said Mamouni, later published a video on YouTube saying he was the person who was attacked, and that he was at a Qatari police station to file a complaint against Eto'o.

“Samuel had a fight with me. He hit me, and the one accompanying him pushed me. I’m here to lodge a complaint and he also smashed my camera," Mamouni said.

He said that Eto'o became violent after Mamouni asked him whether he had bribed Gambian referee Bakary Gassama in a controversial World Cup qualifier between Cameroon and Algeria in March. Cameroon won the second leg 2-1 in the final moments of the match and qualified for the World Cup on the away goals rule.

Algeria's football federation filed a complaint with FIFA, soccer's governing body, demanding a replay of the match because of what it deemed were referring errors made by Gassama. FIFA dismissed the complaint.

But Algeria’s grievance also carried over to the Cameroon team’s first official news conference in Qatar, one day before playing Switzerland. An Algerian reporter’s question to Cameroon coach Rigobert Song about having “bought qualification" wasn't answered.

Eto’o has been in Qatar as president of the soccer federation of Cameroon, which was eliminated in the group stage last week.

He also represents Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee as a Global Legacy Ambassador since 2019 and is part of the FIFA Legends program that uses former players to promote soccer.

It was unclear in what capacity Eto'o attended the game Monday night.

Qatari organizers said Eto’o hadn't been their guest at the game. FIFA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the Cameroon federation didn't immediately answer phone calls or respond to messages seeking comment.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which oversees the World Cup, and its government did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

Eto’o played at four World Cups for Cameroon between 1998 and 2014, and was elected to lead its soccer federation one year ago.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
The Independent

Argentina show fire and fragility as emotions spill over in World Cup quarter-final

Even though Lionel Messi had let himself go in the celebrations, he wasn’t going to let it go in the tunnel. The Argentina captain had already angrily challenged a member of the Dutch camp after his confrontation with Louis van Gaal, shouting: “What are you looking at, fool? Go on, fool.”Messi then went on himself."Van Gaal says that they play good football but what he did was put tall people on and hit long balls,” he said. “I was very angry when they equalised, it didn’t seem just,” he later added. “The referee was like that all game.”Many might...
The Independent

Grandmother drenched in beer while celebrating Argentina’s qualification for World Cup semi-final

An ecstatic grandmother got absolutely drenched in beer as she joined fellow Argentines to celebrate their win over the Netherlands.This video shows the scene as the elderly lady revelled in victory on the streets of Buenos Aires alongside younger fans.She stood in the middle of the joyful group that sang and danced in the wake of their penalty shootout win.The side is through to the semi-final of World Cup 2022 and will face Croatia, who defeated Brazil, on 13 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Lionel Messi and Argentina squeeze into semi-finals as Croatia stun BrazilUS sports reporter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar while covering World Cup matchWorld Cup round-up: Messi and Argentina squeeze into semis as Croatia stun Brazil
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo remains dropped as Portugal face Morocco in World Cup quarter-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench for the second World Cup match in a row as Portugal take on Morocco in the quarter-finals.Ronaldo remains dropped from Portugal’s starting line-up as manager Fernando Santos keeps faith with Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick as Ronaldo’s replacement in the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16.The 37-year-old forward started each of Portugal’s three matches in the group stage but was dropped for the knockout stages, reportedly due to his reaction to being substituted in the 2-1 defeat to South Korea.The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) dismissed speculation this week that...
The Independent

Ronaldo benched against Morocco in World Cup quarterfinals

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from Portugal's starting lineup for the second straight match at the World Cup.The 37-year-old Ronaldo won't play from the outset in the quarterfinal match against Morocco on Saturday, after starting on the bench and then coming on as a substitute for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland.Gonçalo Ramos, who scored a hat trick on Tuesday in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland on his first start for Portugal, was again selected ahead of Ronaldo.Ronaldo is playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup.He was left out of the lineup against the Swiss after coach Fernando Santos...
The Independent

England and France fans have friendly kickabout in Qatar ahead of World Cup clash

English and French football fans gathered in Lusail for a friendly eight-a-side ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash.This video shows the good-natured kickabout as the atmosphere filled with anticipation for the quarter-final.“Listen, listen, listen,” a French supporter yells out, before declaring “it’s not coming home, it’s coming to us!”The Three Lions will face Les Blues at 7pm this evening (10 December) to battle it out for a place in the semi-final.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultGrandmother drenched in beer while celebrating Argentina World Cup winUS sports reporter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar while covering World Cup match
The Independent

Fans say winners of England’s quarter-final with France have ‘one hand on trophy’

England fans believe the winners of their crunch quarter-final clash with France have “one hand on the trophy”.Supporters in Qatar and back at home have spoken of their nerves as they geared up for Saturday’s crucial knockout tie, with police forces across the nation urging fans to “drink responsibly” ahead of the game.The RAC suggested football fans should leave their cars at home and go on foot to watch the match due to the “big freeze” across the country.⚽All 👀 will be on the WORLD CUP 2022 today. We want people who are going to venues to watch the games...
The Independent

WSL derby with Man City a good test for Man United, says boss Marc Skinner

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says Sunday’s Women’s Super League derby with Manchester City will be a good test of his side’s progress.United, who are second in the WSL table, head to the Etihad Stadium aiming to build on the recent impressive win at Arsenal last month.They come up against a side who are aiming to make it 10 consecutive wins in all competitions and Skinner says this will show where United are at.“Manchester City have the capability to be able to go on a run like that,” Skinner said. “I think it was Chelsea that they last lost a...
The Independent

Manuel Neuer: Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper breaks leg in skiing accident

Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg in a skiing accident.The 36-year-old was on holiday after Germany’s exit from the World Cup at the group stage but suffered the injury which needed surgery.Neuer confirmed he will not play again this season.He posted on Instagram: “What can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better… While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture.“Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me.”Neuer played all three games for Germany in Qatar as his side embarrassingly exited at the group stage for the second successive World Cup. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Three Lions land first blow against France with supporters’ seven-a-side win

England have landed their first blow against World Cup rivals France with a comprehensive victory in a supporters’ seven-a-side game in Qatar.The Three Lions beat their French counterparts 7-4 in a match at a windswept Doha Sports Park ahead of the quarter-final crunch match on Saturday.The game was feisty at times and offered a glimpse of the passion and desire expected when the real thing starts.France took the lead three times in the 60-minute clash but were pegged back to 3-3 on the stroke of half-time and were overrun in the second half.I think we can get a 2-1 tonightEngland...
The Independent

England vs France betting odds: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
The Independent

England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 starting line-up, team news and build-up to crunch quarter-final

England play France in a huge World Cup quarter-final in Qatar tonight. The Three Lions face their toughest test of the tournament so far against the defending champions France after topping Group B and defeating Senegal in the last 16 to reach this stage.Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged team for England’s first ever match against France in the knockout stages of a major international tournament, which should see Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden retain their places in a 4-3-3 system.The England manager has urged his team to be bold and attack France, who have in Kylian...
The Independent

Passengers attempt to flee into Spain after pregnant woman ‘fakes labour on plane’

Nearly 30 passengers attempted to flee into Spain on Wednesday, after a plane made an emergency landing because a pregnant woman allegedly faked going into labour. The incident happened during Pegasus Airlines flight PC652 from Casablanca to Istanbul, which was reportedly transporting 228 passengers. The pregnant woman is said to have simulated labour contractions mid-air, causing the crew to decide on an emergency landing at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. Crew had called ahead to seek medical assistance and upon landing at Barcelona, there was an ambulance and three police patrols waiting on the runway. The emergency responders were ready...
The Independent

Another Ben Duckett half-century helps England turn the screw against Pakistan

Ben Duckett scored his second half-century of the match in the afternoon session of day two as England extended their lead to 168 runs in the second Test against Pakistan at Multan.The England opener survived to guide England to 89 for three from 25 overs and build on their 79-run first innings advantage. He went into the break unbeaten on 58 from 75 deliveries, with Harry Brook not out on three.England lost their first wicket early as they looked to establish a substantial advantage going into the fourth and final innings, with Zak Crawley run out taking a risky and...
The Independent

Harry Brook and Ben Duckett steer England into dominant position against Pakistan

Harry Brook and Ben Duckett steered England into a dominant position as the tourists extended their lead over Pakistan to 281 at the end of the second day in Multan.On Friday Duckett had said debutant Abrar Ahmed – who took seven wickets in the first innings – was just a leg spinner with a googly, but the Nottinghamshire batter became the 24-year-old’s 10th scalp of the match in the evening session on day two.Duckett went to pull a ball which stayed low and was bowled for 79 by Abrar, who became the 18th player in men’s Test cricket to take...
The Independent

When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?

England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will...
The Independent

Tens of thousands descend on Bangladesh capital for massive rally calling on PM to quit

Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh‘s main opposition party arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to stage a rally to demand prime minister Sheikh Hasina‘s resignation.Chants of “Down with Hasina” and “Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief” reverberated in the capital’s Golapbagh sports ground as supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), headed by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, raised demands of installing a caretaker government before the next general election to be held in 2024.Seven BNP lawmakers at the rally announced their resignations from parliament.Ms Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for...
The Independent

Passengers’ rights explained as snow closes Manchester airport

Tens of thousands of airline passengers have had their travel plans wrecked by the closure of Manchester airport on Saturday morning due to the wintry weather. Both runways at the airport – which is the third busiest in the UK – were closed for around three hours, and dozens of flights were diverted or cancelled.Disruption is expected for the rest of the day, with many passengers uncertain about when they might reach their destinations.What is the airport saying?Shortly before 9am on Saturday morning the airport announced: “Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and safety...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy