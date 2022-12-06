ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Matt Hancock accuses Dominic Cummings of ‘totally idiotic’ Covid ‘power grab’

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCc5l_0jZBgh8z00

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has accused ex-Downing Street kingpin Dominic Cummings of launching a “totally idiotic” power grab at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Underscoring divisions in government as Covid-19 began to spread in the UK, Mr Hancock claims that – upon realising Brexit was “no longer the big story” – Boris Johnson ’s top aide set up a daily meeting in No 10 to deal with the pandemic, which clashed with the health secretary’s own and involved “many of the same people”.

This “power grab” in February 2020 created “immediate practical problems” and left England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty feeling “pulled in all directions”, Mr Hancock alleges in his so-called Pandemic Diaries memoir, adding: “What a farce.”

“Cummings won’t come to my meeting and won’t have ministers to his,” the new book claims, accusing the aide of having “complete contempt for elected politicians – the prime minister included – who he thinks just gets in the way of the godlike technocrats he believes should run everything”.

Mr Cummings “made it very clear that he expects [his] to be the ‘decision-making meeting’ while everything else is just going through the motions”, Mr Hancock recalls in a section relating to 24 February, alleging that his own special advisers had previously returned from No 10 meetings “in despair”.

Mr Hancock purports to have told Prof Whitty, who was also expected to attend a third meeting with Mr Johnson, that it was “vital he attends No 10 meetings to make sure they don’t decide anything mad, which is a very real possibility”.

The book comes as Mr Hancock – who resigned last June for breaching his own guidance during a romantic affair with an aide – embarks on a controversial bid for “forgiveness”, most notably with his appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity while parliament was sitting, which saw him suspended as a Conservative MP .

The memoir has been widely interpreted as an attempt to set out his defence and possibly divert potential criticism ahead of the looming inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

With the virus now implicated in the deaths of nearly 210,000 people in the UK, Mr Hancock’s public manouevering has caused significant public anger, particularly given that decisions made during his tenure regarding PPE procurement and care homes have since been ruled “unlawful” by the High Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdsPs_0jZBgh8z00

But speaking in the Australian jungle, Mr Hancock insisted he did not regret his handling of the pandemic, and uses his new book, co-authored with journalist Isabel Oakeshott, to attack critical reports of the government’s VIP fast lane as “utter crap”.

His recollection of 15 May states: “ The Guardian is still harping on about on about Covid contracts, acting as if this government is fundamentally corrupt and has been gaily dishing out multi-million-pound contracts to ministers’ mates . It’s complete rubbish and really winds me up.

“The claim we awarded £1 billion worth of deals without following due process, using illegitimate back-channels. Utter crap. As I’ve said ad nauseam, we were in a race against time and necessarily fast-tracked the most credible officers of help.”

Mr Cummings, who acrimoniously left Mr Johnson’s Downing Street that November, has been highly critical of Mr Hancock, accusing the ex-health secretary and No 10 of “creating a new version of reality” in relation to PPE.

In a blog post last June, the Vote Leave supremo claimed Mr Hancock “had to be removed from crucial decisions ” about PPE after procurement “collapsed”, adding: “The lack of PPE killed NHS and care home staff in March-May.”

Mr Johnson’s former aide also published WhatsApp messages purporting to show the PM calling Mr Hancock “totally f****** hopeless” during the pandemic’s first wave.

Mr Cummings was also scathing of Mr Hancock’s claim to have placed a “protective ring” around care homes, accusing the health secretary of “neglecting” care homes that April in favour of “trying to focus effort on his press conference” about his 100,000 daily tests target at the end of the month.

Hitting back in his new book, Mr Hancock claimed that Mr Cummings’ “contempt for anyone he considers less intelligent than he is means he has no qualms about burning anyone”.

Mr Hancock writes: “He dreams of nuking the entire Whitehall system and putting his beloved technocratic philosopher kings in charge of building something out of the ruins. Scratch the surface and it’s just an old-fashioned power trip. He doesn’t have the subtlety needed to be an effective chief of staff.

“His destructive approach might have helped get Brexit through but is not a way to run things in a real-world crisis. We need clear lines of accountability – but he hates that because then they wouldn’t run to him.”

The Independent has approached Mr Cummings for comment.

The public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic will begin hearing evidence in the spring for its first investigation into the UK’s preparedness and resilience.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan series attack on Brexit ‘jingoism’ is wrong, says Lord Frost

Tory peer Lord Frost has lashed out at the Harry and Meghan docuseries, saying its claim that 2016 Brexit referendum sparked an outbreak of “jingoism and nationalism” was wrong.James Holt, executive director of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation, describes Brexit as a “perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism” in the Netflix series.The former Palace spokesperson said leaving the EU “gave people with really horrible views on the world a little bit more strength and confidence to say what they wanted to say”.Harry added: “So the EU commissioned a report in 2016, exactly the same time that our relationship...
The Independent

Gyles Brandreth claims Meghan Markle turned down Queen’s offer of help from Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Royal broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has claimed Meghan Markle turned down the Queen’s offer to have Sophie, Countess of Wessex help her with royal duties.In an interview for ITV’s Lorraine, he said the Duchess of Sussex preferred to have Prince Harry help her after she joined the royal family.“Meghan said, ‘No, I don’t think I need that, I’ve got Harry,” Brandreth claimed to host Lorraine Kelly.In the new tell-all Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, Meghan said that she struggled to adjust to life as a royal.“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside...
The Independent

Sussexes urged to give up titles as papers criticise ‘hatchet job’ series

The UK’s papers have joined the calls for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their royal titles.The national mastheads drew issue with the couple for attacking Britain’s institutions in their tell-all Netflix documentary.The Daily Mail goes in hard, describing the series as “little more than a hatchet job from start to finish”.The paper’s editorial states: “What is so infuriating is that the Sussexes continue to make millions out of their royal connections while trashing the institution that sustains them.“If they loathe the monarchy so much, why not voluntarily give up their titles? They won’t because that would...
The Independent

Tens of thousands descend on Bangladesh capital for massive rally calling on PM to quit

Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh‘s main opposition party arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to stage a rally to demand prime minister Sheikh Hasina‘s resignation.Chants of “Down with Hasina” and “Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief” reverberated in the capital’s Golapbagh sports ground as supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), headed by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, raised demands of installing a caretaker government before the next general election to be held in 2024.Seven BNP lawmakers at the rally announced their resignations from parliament.Ms Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for...
The Independent

Health secretary accused of ‘refusing’ to negotiate with striking nurses’ leader over her gender

The health secretary is embroiled in a sexism storm after he was accused of being unwilling to negotiate with the leader of striking nurses because she is a woman who mainly represents women. Steve Barclay was also accused of being a “bullyboy” by Pat Cullen, from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), whose members are due to take part in unprecedented industrial action on December 15 and 20. The RCN says Mr Barclay is failing to properly engage with nurses, even as he says his "door remains open".Ms Cullen said: "I'm a woman negotiating for a 90...
The Independent

“Have a nice day”: US killer of teenager Harry Dunn dodges questions after judge spares her jail

The US killer of a British teenager dodged questions after she was spared prison for causing his death by careless driving. Anne Sacoolas said no more than “have a nice day” when a reporter asked if she had any words for the grieving family of 19 year-old Harry Dunn. The 45 year-old diplomat’s wife was charged with his death after her Volvo, which she was driving on the wrong side of the road, hit the motorbike he was riding near military base RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire in August 2019.Employed by an intelligence agency in the US at the time of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Meghan claims engagement to Harry was ‘orchestrated’ and ‘rehearsed’

The Duchess of Sussex described her engagement to Prince Harry as an “orchestrated reality show.”Meghan described her experience during that time of their lives in the third episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.After the couple watched a 2018 interview about their betrothal, Meghan revealed that it was “rehearsed” and they were told what to say.“We’ve never been allowed to tell our story,” Harry said, before Meghan replied: “That’s true….until now.”The hotly anticipated series dropped on the streaming service this morning (8 December).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng admits he ‘got carried away’ and Liz Truss government ‘blew it’

Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted he “got carried away” during his brief stint as chancellor.Reflecting on Liz Truss’s disastrous seven weeks as prime minister, the chancellor she sacked after he implemented her tax-cutting agenda said her government “blew it”.Mr Kwarteng has spoken publicly only a handful of times about his disastrous mini-budget and ousting from Government, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promptly shifted direction in a bid to reassure financial markets.My biggest regret is we weren’t tactically astute and we were too impatient. There was a brief moment and the people in charge, myself included, blew itKwasi...
The Independent

Fisheries deal will be worth £128m to Scotland as North Sea quotas increase

A new trade deal on fisheries will be worth £128 million to Scotland next year, up from £97 million last year, ministers have said.A trilateral agreement between the UK, Norway and the EU has concluded with increased quotas for most North Sea stocks.Total allowable catches for cod are up 63%, with haddock up 30% and whiting up 30%.Scientists at the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea had recommended increased catch sizes following recent action to improve stocks.The Scottish Government’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon welcomed the agreement.She said: “It is good to see the action that has been...
The Independent

Embarrassing moment culture secretary admits she can’t name her Scottish counterpart

Michelle Donelan, the culture secretary, could not name her Scottish counterpart when put on the spot during a meeting of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in parliament on Tuesday, 6 December.In Ms Donelan's first appearance before the committee since her appointment in September, she was asked by SNP MP John Nicolson whether she had met Angus Robertson.Ms Donelan said no, and admitted she did not know his name.“He led the SNP group here for many years. He’s known by all of us,” Mr Nicolson said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock announces that he will not stand as a Tory MP in next electionIan Blackford steps down as head of SNP in Westminster: ‘Time for fresh leadership’Who is Georgia senator Raphael Warnock?
The Independent

Police watchdog reviews steps taken before resignation of boss in criminal probe

The police watchdog is conducting a review to “determine whether appropriate steps were taken” before the resignation of its boss who became the subject of a criminal investigation.Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) director general Michael Lockwood stepped down from the role last week as he was the subject of a police probe into a historic allegation.It is understood that Mr Lockwood privately informed a Home Office official about the allegation on November 4, and that chiefs within the body were first told about it in October.Home Secretary Suella Braverman said last Saturday that she was forced to take “immediate action”...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt: People do not want ‘endless wrangling over the constitution’

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has played down the prospect of further borrowing powers for the Scottish Government, saying people do not want “endless wrangling over the constitution”.Scottish ministers have long been arguing for more borrowing powers as part of an ongoing review of funding arrangements, known as the fiscal framework.Deputy First Minister John Swinney is due to present the Scottish Budget at Holyrood next week, as high inflation puts pressure on Government finances.Mr Hunt was in the Scottish capital on Friday as he unveiled a package of measures called the Edinburgh Reforms aimed at cutting regulation for the financial sector.My priority...
The Independent

Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon and Beijing critic jailed for more than five years on fraud charge

Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s most prominent Beijing critic and pro-democracy media tycoon, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over fraud charges for violating a lease contract.The sentence is the latest in a series of cases against the 75-year-old founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper. Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2019 and had multiple charges levelled against him, including under the draconian National Security Law. The high-profile Beijing critic has been behind bars since December 2020 and has already served 20 months for...
The Independent

Snow sweeps in as cold snap continues

Snow has swept into parts of the UK causing disruptions to transport as forecasters warn of ongoing severe conditions over the weekend.Snow has been falling and settling in Devon, Wales, areas of north-west England and parts of Scotland.Manchester Airport temporarily closed both runways on Saturday morning until 11.30am due to “heavy snow”, causing disruption to at least 24 flights to and from the airport.Mid Devon @ExmoorwithJack @Liam_Ball92 #snow pic.twitter.com/tiYlGT7BQl— Sparkle (@escana143) December 10, 2022In a statement, the airport said: “Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporarily closed both runways. Health and safety will always be our top priority and...
The Independent

Martin Lewis offers Direct Debit advice on energy bills

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has risen to the occasion in 2022 like few others, helping millions of people to navigate a disastrous cost of living crisis with proactive and positive financial advice at a time when many are having to make sacrifices in order to make ends meet.Bringing sincerity, sympathy and sound advice to his appearances on his ITV programme The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, via his BBC podcast, his website and newsletter and through his regular media interviews, Lewis is providing an invaluable public service.No concern is too small to warrant his attention and, in the latest...
The Independent

Mental health patients left in dilapidated wards amid £677m repairs backlog

Dilapidated mental health facilities across the country are in need of £677m worth of repairs to fix sewerage issues, collapsing roofs and wards that deprive patients of their dignity, The Independent has been told.An NHS analysis of the government’s flagship 40 new hospitals programme, seen by The Independent, shows ministers have failed in their promise of “parity” for mental health services as issues are not addressed.NHS trust and psychiatry leaders warned that the out-of-date estate is putting patients at risk and urged the government to include six mental health hospitals within its next round of improvements.It comes after health secretary...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy