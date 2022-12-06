Colleagues and loved ones react to Kirstie Alley’s death

News of the death of Kirstie Alley , the star of “ Cheers ,” “Veronica’s Closet,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” and, never forget, Carl Reiner ’s “Summer School,” shocked the internet on Monday when it was announced by her children True Parker and Lily Parker in a joint statement. “As iconic as she was on screen,” they wrote, “she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

With 40 years in the business, even if the last few were a bit controversial with her vocal advocacy of the Trump administration, many colleagues wrote fond memories of working with her.

John Travolta , who starred with her in the wildly successful “Look Who’s Talking” trilogy, posted a glamor pic of Alley in her prime, along with a shot of the two of them. In a caption, Travolta wrote, “I know we’ll see each other again.”

Alley’s ex-husband, Parker Stevenson , shared an image from years ago and wrote that he was “ so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, “Cheers” co-star Kelsey Grammar said, “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Ted Danson told the magazine “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of ‘Cheers’. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Rhea Perlman added, “Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of ‘Cheers’. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

Jamie Lee Curtis , who starred with Alley in Ryan Murphy ’s series “Scream Queens,” shared a production still and called her a “great comic foil.” Curtis added, “we agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection.”

Steve Guttenberg , yanking a watermarked pic off the Alamy service, told the world that his “It Takes Two” co-star was the type of person who knew what kind of bread was your favorite.

Kristen Chenoweth , Larry the Cable Guy , and Ever Carradine also shared thoughts.

