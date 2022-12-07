ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

£45m drug smuggling plot foiled by gangster’s photo of pet dog

By Pol Allingham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1lxK_0jZBgfNX00

A plot to smuggle £45 million worth of drugs to Australia was smashed after a gangster accidentally sent a photo of his dog on an encrypted network.

The picture, spotted on Encron by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators, showed Danny Brown‘s partner’s phone number on his pet dog’s tag.

Brown‘s gang had stuffed the huge stash of MDMA in the arms of a mechanical digger, and created a fake auction to make shipping the machinery 10,000 miles from Southampton to Brisbane in Australia appear legitimate.

But their attempt to reap the higher market value of drugs down under was foiled. Brown, 55, unintentionally sabotaged the intricate plot by sending a photo of his pet dog Bob on encrypted messaging service EncroChat, clearly showing his partner’s personal information.

Under the handle “throwthedice”, Brown sent the pooch picture to co-conspirator Stefan Baldauf - known as “boldmove” on Encro - as they hatched a plan to send 448 kilos of MDMA to Australia, worth £45 million.

The pair incriminated themselves further by both sending accidental selfies on the messaging service.

Brown, of Bromley, south east London, sent a photo of a television with his reflection in it to his crime group chat.

And Baldauf, 62 of Ealing, west London, sent a picture of a brass door sign unintentionally capturing his face in the reflection.

NCA investigators zoomed in on the dog tag and the unintentional selfies for proof Brown and Baldauf were involved in the foiled major drugs operation.

The gang of men aged 44 to 62 set up a rigged auction of a digger with the 77.5 per cent pure drugs stuffed in its arm, and then ship it to Australia the market price is higher.

They organised an online auction for the 40-tonne Doosan DX420 digger to make its arrival in Australia look legitimate, after they bought it for 75,000 euros.

It was agreed the intended digger recipients would successfully bid on the farm machinery.

The mission was almost ruined when other buyers registered interest in the digger. An OCG member Leon Reilly, 50, texted Brown on EncroChat: “There are six people watching it.”

Brown responded: “F****ing hell, that’s not good is it.”

After buying the digger in Leeds, Reilly’s company, Mizen Equipment, moved it to an industrial estate in Grays, Essex.

Accomplice Tony Borg, 44, of Basildon, Essex, picked up the digger at the Grays industrial unit and began working on it.

Philip Lawson, of Staines-Upon-Thames, Surrey, designed the secret hiding place, arranging a welder to cut open the arm of the digger and seal the Class As behind a lead lining.

The 61-year-old bought a powerful welding machine and organised for a sign-making company to make some stickers to cover the markings after it was repainted.

It is believed drugs were hidden inside the digger on December 19, 2020.

In the days running up to and following the hide, the OCG gang’s Encro phones were in frequent contact, sometimes using the same cell sites.

After they were stowed, Mizen Equipment paid a haulage firm £1,600 to transport the digger to Southampton Docks, where it was dispatched to Australia.

It took from January 24 to March 13 last year to arrive in Brisbane.

On arrival, Australian Border Force officers X-rayed the digger, removed the drugs and re-sealed the arm - adding in a tracker and listening device.

Officers then let it move onto its intended destination, an auction house in Sydney.

In May 2021, the digger was moved to a small site west of Sydney, and Lawson forwarded the Australian gang a drawn diagram showing exactly where the drugs were hidden and how the digger should be opened.

On May 18 two Australian members of the gang spent two days hunting for the drugs before they realised something was wrong.

The EncroChat messages revealed the six UK OCG men launched their own investigation, even holding meetings to find out who stole their drugs.

A month after the failed digger search, on June 15 Brown and Baldauf were arrested together in Putney, south west London.

Brown had his Encro phone on him, and Baldauf had left his iPhone in his car containing messages telling people his Encro handle was “Boldmove.”

After being charged the offenders repeatedly tried to get the case kicked out of court by arguing EncroChat evidence was inadmissible, but they were convicted by a jury nonetheless.

Digger-designer Lawson was sentenced to 23 years, Borg to 15, and another member to 24 years.

Brown, Baldauf and Reilly were convicted of drug trafficking in June at Kingston Crown Court. Brown was jailed for 26 years, Baldauf for 28 years and Reilly for 2 years4.

EncroChat was taken down in 2020. Under Operation Venetic the NCA received messages the offenders sent thinking EncroChat was safe from the eyes of global law enforcement.

The accidental selfies allowed officers to deduce whose supposedly-anonymous handle was whose.

Chris Hill, NCA operations manager, said: “These men thought they were safe on EncroChat, but my officers did a superb and painstaking job of building the evidence against them through a mixture of traditional and modern detective skills.

“Brown and Baldauf’s accidental selfies and the photo of Bob the dog were the cherry on the cake in proving who was operating those handles.

“But the OCG went to enormous lengths, even rigging an auction, in a bid to transfer the drugs to Australian conspirators.

“The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from the dangers of Class A drugs which wreak so much misery on communities in the UK.”

SWNS

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Almost 1,700 suspects, including drug dealers, arrested over six weeks by Met

Almost 1,700 suspects – including violent criminals, drug dealers and sex offenders – have been arrested in London over the past six weeks during a surge in operations, the Metropolitan Police has said.As part of Operation Yamata, an off-shoot of the force’s county lines response, officers have charged a high-risk sex offender who had been on the run for more than four years, and closed 27 drugs lines over the course of one week.Commander Alexis Boon, who leads on the project, said the Met has been taking a “much more precise and strategic” approach to tackling crime.It comes after new...
petapixel.com

Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring

A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
The Independent

Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges

Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
BBC

W﻿omen drugged victim with GHB - murder trial

A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. S﻿aul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations

Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
The Independent

Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17

Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail. Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryAutumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statementWatch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget
The Independent

The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy