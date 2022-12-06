The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 5.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

9 HOURS AGO