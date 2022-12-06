Read full article on original website
After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2022 : COST, AVGO, LULU, COO, MTN, DOCU, RH, CHWY, PHR, MANU, DOMO, CURV
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 5.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Vail Resorts reports year-over-year drop in Epic Pass sales
Vail Resorts released its season pass sales numbers today, showing a year-over-year drop in Epic Pass sales. According to the company, Epic and Epic Local pass sales saw a 12 percent decline year-over-year, though sales of these products have increased 39 percent over the last two years and 55 percent over the last three years.
National Beverage (FIZZ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
National Beverage (FIZZ) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25.81%. A quarter...
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Clorox (CLX) Stock Now
The Clorox Company CLX has been gaining from solid demand for its products and brands, cost-saving efforts, and strong execution and pricing actions. Its IGNITE strategy and digital investments also bode well. This led to the top and the bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in first-quarter fiscal 2023.
RH (RH) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
RH (RH) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.13%. A quarter ago,...
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – The electric vehicle giant slid 6.4% after Bloomberg first reported Tesla planned to cut output of its Model Y by more than 20% in its Shanghai plant this month. China-based electric vehicle maker. fell 1% in response. – The company...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share. This compares to loss of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 33.33%. A...
RXO’s Q3 full-quarter earnings reported to SEC; Jefferies gives ‘buy’ rating
RXO became a publicly traded company Nov. 1 after its spinoff from XPO Logistics, and Wall Street will be getting ready for its first earnings report and possible conference call as a stand-alone company, even as more data about the company emerges. Jefferies & Co. this week released a report...
NortonLifeLock (GEN) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for NortonLifeLock (GEN). Shares have lost about 1.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is NortonLifeLock due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
JJill Reports Q3 Earnings Above Street View
JJill Inc JILL reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1% year-on-year to $150.20 million, beating the consensus of $148.40 million. Total company comparable sales decreased by 1.2%. Direct to consumer net sales rose 0.4% Y/Y. Gross profit grew 0.5% Y/Y to $105 million, and the gross margin expanded 100...
Wintrust Financial and Camping World have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 8, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Wintrust Financial WTFC as the Bull of the Day and Camping World CWH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Old Second Bancorp OSBC, BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP and S&T Bancorp STBA.
Domo (DOMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Domo (DOMO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
