John Mozeliak: Search is on for a catcher at Winter Meetings

San Diego (KMOX) — As the MLB’s Winter Meetings move into a new day, the Cardinals have been quiet; they have yet to make any trades or sign anyone. However, the club does remain connected to a number of available players.

"Just meeting with a ton of agents trying to sort some things out," President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak told media on Monday night. "We have made it very clear that our hope is to try to land a catcher when we are here, and there are some other things that we are still looking to do."

The catching market is robust with players like Sean Murphy, Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk all reportedly available on the trade market while Willson Contreras and Christian Vázquez are both free agents. Mozeliak said he’s happy with the assortment of catchers that are available.

"The good news for us is we feel like there are multiple options out there," he said. "The most important takeaway is what you don't to want to have happen is when the music stops, you are left standing."

Early in the day Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Cardinals remained active in the free agent market. Shortly thereafter, Trea Turner's 11-year deal worth 300 million dollars with the Philadelphia Phillies was announced. Mozeliak continues to tell reporters that the club is satisfied with their current middle infield options.

"As of right now, Tommy Edman is our shortstop. We feel very confident that he did a good job last year transitioning over," Mozeliak said. "We feel like we have second base options with [Brendan] Donovan and [Nolan] Gorman."

Mozeliak will hold another media session tonight in San Diego — and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol will speak for the first time since the meetings got started this afternoon.

