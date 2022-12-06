ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Stern Promoted To Vice Chairman Of Lionsgate Television Group

By Peter White
 3 days ago
Sandra Stern has been promoted at Lionsgate TV.

Stern has been upped to Vice Chairman of Lionsgate Television Group.

It comes after a stellar year for the company, particularly as it managed to go three-for-three with its broadcast network series, scoring renewals for CBS’ Ghosts , ABC’s Home Economics and Fox’s Welcome To Flatch with some savvy dealmaking.

Stern, who was previously promoted to President of Lionsgate TV Group in 2015, has been a key member of the company’s senior management team for nearly 20 years.

She has helped the company record 14 series pickups this year as well as 15 renewals.

In addition to the Ghosts, Home Economics and Welcome to Flatch , Lionsgate series include a Mike O’Malley comedy at NBC, HBO Max’s Julia and Minx , Mythic Quest, Manhunt, Acapulco and a Seth Rogen series at Apple TV , P-Valley, Party Down, The Serpent Queen and three series in the Power universe for Starz as well as the John Wick series The Continental at Peacock and Fallout at Amazon.

Renewals also include Dangerous Liaisons, Heels, Blindspotting and Hightown at Starz.

She also also shepherded the studio’s investment in UK talent management and production company 42, helped renew Lionsgate’s partnership with BBC Studios Los Angeles, and struck a first-look deal with Spyglass Media Group.

Stern continues to report to Lionsgate Television Group Chair & Chief Creative Officer Kevin Beggs.

“Sandra is a great partner, an outstanding executive and one of the best dealmakers in the business,” said Lionsgate Chief Executive Officer Jon Feltheimer.  “With Kevin Beggs and Sandra leading the way, our television business is positioned to create growing value and increasing profitability as its current slate continues to mature and exciting new properties are added.”

“Sandra is a gifted negotiator with an intuitive understanding of the needs of our streaming, broadcast and cable partners as well as a unique ability to create win/win relationships,” added Kevin Beggs.  “After nearly 20 years, our partnership continues to grow and evolve with the fast-changing television landscape.”

