Harris Dickinson, Elliott Heffernan, Erin Kellyman Among Those Joining Ensemble Of Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’ At Apple

By Justin Kroll
 3 days ago
Newcomer Elliott Heffernan, Harris Dickinson , Erin Kellyman, Stephen Graham , singer-songwriter Paul Weller (his film debut) and Kathy Burke have joined the cast of Steve McQueen ’s next film Blitz from Apple Original Films . Saoirse Ronan is also on board with McQueen writing, directing and producing the film, which tells the stories of Londoners during the Blitz of World War II. It is scheduled to begin filming later this year.

McQueen’s Lammas Park produces alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency. Anita Overland and Adam Somner are also producing. This reunites McQueen with New Regency , where he made the Best Picture Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave and 2018’s Widows . Blitz was developed and packaged by New Regency under McQueen’s first-look deal .

Dickinson’s star has been on the rise ever since his breakout role in FX’s limited series Trust, where he played John Paul Getty III. This summer has especially put the industry on notice when he starred in Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness , which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and is already in the awards-season conversation. He was also recently seen in Sony’s adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, which brought in $77 million at domestic box office.

Best known for roles in Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman, Graham was most recently seen in Marvel’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the Tom Hanks World War II pic Greyhound. He can be seen next in the drama Boiling Point and also has the Disney pic Young Woman and the Sea.

Kellyman can currently be seen in the Disnery+ series Willow. Other credits include The Green Knight and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Heffernan is repped by Sylvia Young Agency, Dickinson is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Brecheen, Feldman Breimer, Kellyman is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown, Lucy Popkin, Graham is repped by Independent Talent Group, Link Entertainment and Public Eye Communications and Burke is repped by Paul Hunt and The Hunted.

Deadline

Tom Cruise To Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise isn’t only a superstar actor who has the year’s No. 1 box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, he also is a dedicated producer, and that aspect of his career is being recognized by the Producers Guild of America. The PGA said today that Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award, its highest honor in film. He will accept at the 34th annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, at The Beverly Hilton.  Related Story 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More Related Story 'Top Gun: Maverick' Flying Back To Theaters Related...
Deadline

Matt Damon & Casey Affleck Set To Star In ‘The Instigators’; Doug Liman Directing For Apple Original Films

EXCLUSIVE: After planning plenty of robberies in the Ocean’s Eleven movies, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are ready to plan another heist as two thieves in The Instigators for Apple Original Films. Apple recently landed the coveted package, which has Doug Liman on board to direct. Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company. Related Story ‘Election’ Sequel ‘Tracy Flick Can't Win’ In Works For Paramount+; Reese Witherspoon To Produce And Return As Title Character, With Alexander Payne Directing   Related Story 'Emancipation' Producer Issues Proclamation After...
Deadline

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works And Teases Drama Film He Has Directed “For Women” — Red Sea Film Festival

Jackie Chan made a rare on-stage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday, where he told fans that he is currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. “We’re talking about part 4 right now,” he told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script. He did not identify said director, but American filmmaker Brett Ratner directed all three previous versions. Ratner hasn’t directed a film since 2014. In November 2017, seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and...
Deadline

Michelle Yeoh Boards Universal’s ‘Wicked’ Films

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) has joined Universal’s two-part film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Wicked, Deadline can confirm. She’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldbum, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater. First introduced to the Great White Way in 2003, Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel of the same name — itself based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which was previously adapted into MGM’s classic 1939 film of the same name. It’s a prequel to The Wizard of Oz which examines...
Deadline

Luke Wilson And Annie Murphy Join Apple’s ‘Fingernails’

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Wilson and Annie Murphy are set to join Apple Original Films’ Fingernails. The film currently stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed and Jeremy Allen White with Christos Nikou directing. Apple Original Films landed the film at Cannes this year. Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini and Andrew Upton, who were also Executive Producers of Apples, will produce Nikou’s latest alongside FilmNation Entertainment. Jerome Duboz will serve as executive producer.  In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love, and institutes have opened to help couples succeed. Anna (Buckley) begins working at one of these institutes as...
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
Deadline

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene

Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself. The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when...
Deadline

Brittney Griner Now In U.S. Custody Following Prisoner Swap Deal With Russia

U.S. basketball champion Brittney Griner has been released by Russia in a prisoner swap and is now in U.S. custody. The Olympic gold medalist was arrested at Moscow Airport on February 17, after she was found to be in possession of two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is a banned substance in Russia. Related Story Marriage Equality Bill Clears Congress In House Vote; Joe Biden Next Will Sign Protections For Same-Sex And Interracial Unions Related Story Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon-style French Late Show 'Le Late Avec Alain Chabat' Launches Amid Fanfare & Mixed Response Related Story Poland's Camerimage Festival Responds To Missile Strike On Ukrainian Border:...
Deadline

Barbara Thore Dies: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Was 76

Barbara “Babs” Thore, maybe best known as Whitney’s mom on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, died Wednesday, her daughter announced on Instagram. She was 76. Whitney wrote that her mom died at 10:32 PM Wednesday, “just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie” and also the exact time Whitney was born nearly 40 years ago. Whitney revealed her mom had been diagnosed with cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable progressive condition that can cause brain bleeding, strokes and dementia. She began having strokes in 2017 and most recently suffered a stroke on November 13. “My mother is our family’s greatest...
Deadline

Elton John Says Farewell To Twitter Due To Misinformation; Elon Musk Responds

In the midst of his massive farewell tour, Sir Elton John took the time to say another goodbye this morning. “I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked,” John wrote on Twitter. The platform has been at the center of a number of controversies of late, most notably antisemitic posts on the platform by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, which were condemned by the ADL, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James and many others. Then, less than two weeks ago, Twitter announced it will no longer enforce a policy to combat misinformation...
People

Angela Bassett Reveals Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cut an Emotional Scene 'to Make a Surprise'

Angela Bassett approved of the way a certain Wakanda Forever reveal was altered, though it left a scene for her character on the "cutting room floor" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett says an important Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene featuring her character Queen Ramonda was cut "to make a surprise for the audience." In an interview with Variety published Monday, Bassett, 64, said that she filmed a scene for the movie with child actor Divine Love Konadu-Sun,...
Deadline

Tearful Trevor Noah Says Goodbye To ‘The Daily Show’, Praises Black Women & Thanks Fans

Trevor Noah is saying goodbye to The Daily Show after seven years. The comedian gave a tearful goodbye to his fans in his final address at the desk, thanking everyone who has ever watched the Comedy Central show and giving particular praise to Black women for their support. “I’m grateful to you every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said, noting that’s how comedy has always worked. “Then I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled...
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Shifts A Week Away From ‘The Flash’

In the wake of Warner Bros/DC’s The Flash going a week earlier on June 16 and landing on the date of Jennifer Lawrence’s R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings, the latter movie has moved a week later to June 23, which is Flash‘s old date. The movie follows Lawrence as a ne’er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple to befriend their socially awkward kid.  Related Story Dwayne Johnson DC Pic ‘Black Adam’ To Profit: Here's How Related Story Tom Hanks Movie 'A Man Called Otto' To Fire Up Platform Release After Christmas Related Story 'The Flash' Moves Up A Week In June 2023; Warners Adds 'Mummies'...
Deadline

Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

FX Orders ‘The Border’ Pilot Based On Don Winslow’s Cartel Trilogy; E.J. Bonilla To Lead Cast

FX has given a pilot order to The Border, a drama based on the third book in Don Winslow’s bestselling Cartel Trilogy, from Daniel Zelman, (Damages, Bloodline), Shane Salerno (Salinger, Avatar sequels and FX Productions. E.J. Bonilla (The Old Man, The Long Way Home) is set to lead the cast, which also includes Frank Blake (Sanditon, Normal People), Annie Shapero (Red Skies), Sebastián Buitrón (Amsterdam, No fue mi culpa) and Luis Bordonada (Selena: The Series, Vida). Produced by FX Productions, the pilot will begin production in Mexico in 2023. Zelman will write and serve as showrunner and executive producer along...
Deadline

‘Mean Girls’ Musical At Paramount Sets Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey To Star

Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey join the ensemble cast of Paramount Pictures’ new Mean Girls film based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical in the roles of Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian, respectively. Lorne Michaels is producing with Tina Fey. Erin David, Caroline Maroney, and Micah Frank are overseeing for Broadway Video, and Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond for Little Stranger. Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing with Fey writing the adaptation. The film is based on the stage musical Mean Girls written by Fey, with music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Paramount Pictures is adapting the new film...
Deadline

Channel 4 Pays Tribute To “Wonderful & Generous” PR Exec Lesley Land

Channel 4 has paid tribute to the “wonderful and generous” PR exec Lesley Land, who died unexpectedly last week. In a statement this afternoon, the channel, which employed Land for the past eight years, said it is “deeply saddened by the news that our long-standing colleague and friend has passed away.” “She was the driving force of many of Channel 4’s most memorable press campaigns of the last decade, delivering them with flair and panache,” added the statement. “Lesley was a wonderful friend, a generous colleague and made tremendous fun wherever she went. But ultimately family was at the core of Lesley’s...
Deadline

Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance

“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
Deadline

Deadline

