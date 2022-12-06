ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Drunk Astro’s Graham Breitenstein at SHE Media’s LA3C Meaningful Marketplace

By Jiji Ugboma
 3 days ago

This December, at LA3C SHE Media’s Meaningful Marketplace takes on physical form with 20 minority-owned businesses popping up with a variety of unique products for festival goers to shop with purpose. One of those vendors is SHE Media Collective member  Graham Breitenstein. Graham is the founder of Drunk Astrology — a service and product-based business devoted to wildly curious, open-minded individuals in search of more — more life, more love, more happiness, and more fun. Graham embodies these qualities himself and he will be hosting festivalgoers and giving readings at the LA3C MMP this weekend.

Ahead, Graham talks about the origin of his Astrology business centered around injecting fun into spiritual work, and what to expect from him at SHE Medis’s Meaningful Marketplace at LA3C.

Tell us about you and your business, what is the inspiration behind Drunk Astrology?

I am a September 13th Virgo originally from Louisville, Kentucky. In the summer of 2005, I moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional dance and acting career in Hollywood. Throughout my 17+ years in entertainment, I have worked as a professional dancer, assistant choreographer, and movement coach for artists like Idina Menzel, Lady Gaga, Meghan Trainor, JoJo Siwa, Charlie Puth, Todrick Hall, and countless others. And while I was dancing on worldwide stages, including 2017’s Super Bowl, you could almost always find me in some hotel room studying Astrology in awe and wonder. While touring the world with Lady Gaga, I was the tipsy extrovert dancing around celebrity-packed parties, asking for everyone’s Sun sign, slowly coaxing birth times out of fellow woo-woo types that just “got it.” As you can imagine, a bit of a reputation was born.

Beyond the parties and the traveling, though, I had begun using Astrology to learn more about myself, to deepen my understanding of the people around me, and eventually used my own chart to ignite the joy I was longing for. Once I bore witness to my own personal transformation, every ounce of my service-oriented “Virgo-ness” wanted to share the formula with others. Hence, on July 23rd, 2018, Drunk Astrology was born—a service and product-based business devoted to wildly curious, open-minded individuals searching for more—more life, more love, more happiness, and more fun!

What products will you be selling at LA3C? Why should people stop to shop at your booth?

I’ll be selling my hand-poured, coconut wax, astrologer-made Zodiac Superlative Candles. In this collection, all 12 signs have a custom fragrance blend based on their personality archetype and include a snarky superlative on the label. Think, “most likely to succeed” but more like “most likely to be okay, but not really”—eh hem, Cancers haha.

I will also be selling Cosmic Body Oils which are perfumed roll-ons for each zodiac sign featuring the same fragrance in the candles. They are portable 10 mL roll-ons for good “cosmic scents” on the go.

Lastly, I will have tons of zodiac Merch available: “Zodiac Sign AF” tees and hoodies, “find your zen” manifestation journals, coffee mugs, tumblers, duffel bags, and even an amazing sunset tracksuit!

What does being  MMP LA3C Vendor mean to you?

As an LGBTQIA+ business owner who’s built an Astrology business centered around injecting fun into spiritual work, it is such an honor to have been invited to the Meaningful Marketplace. The opportunity to share space, time, and laughter with everyone attending will truly be surreal!

How would you describe your partnership with SHE Media?

As a member of the SHE Media Collective, I have just been in awe and beyond inspired by everyone I’ve seen successfully doing what they do. I have the utmost gratitude and respect for Melissa, who formally invited me into the Collective, and for answering the millions of questions I asked in the beginning! I look forward to expanding Drunk Astrology with the SHE Media team, meeting everyone in real life, and to the growth, I feel is inevitably coming from our partnership.

As a publisher in the SHE Media Collective, what are your thoughts on the SHE Media Meaningful Marketplaces platform of which you are a member?

As someone who’s built a business centered around inclusion-for-all, it is such a relief to have the support of SHE Media and the recognition as a LGBTQIA+-owned business within the Meaningful Marketplace.

Graham will be doing readings at LA3C on Saturday. You can book a reading ahead of time on his website Book a reading

The SHE Media Collective helps publishers, content creators and entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses with dedicated support for managing ads, brand partnerships, and more. Apply now to join our mission-driven platform.

