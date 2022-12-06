ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how Metro's new budget proposal will impact you

By Paige Hopkins
 3 days ago

Metro has released its proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2023. It includes ambitious plans to make the agency more efficient and user friendly.

Why it matters: The new budget would allow for more frequent service throughout the system – something riders have long asked for. But it would also raise prices as the agency claws its way back from pandemic-induced ridership declines and aims to close its $185 million budget shortfall.

Here are four big takeaways from the proposal:

Some wait times would be cut in half.

Metro wants to bring back all of its 7000-series trains and bring wait times down to between three to six minutes in the central part of the system, and between eight to twelve minutes elsewhere.

  • That would mean wait times would go from 12 minutes to six minutes at stations like Congress Heights on the Green Line, and from 10 minutes to seven-and-a-half minutes at stations like Vienna on the Orange line.

Fares would change.

Metro currently calculates fares based on miles traveled and time of day. The new fare system would be simpler, based on miles traveled with a $2 base fare and a max fare of $6.50 (up from $6). Late-night and weekend fares would remain at $2.

  • Yes, but: The agency projects that the average fare will increase by five percent across the board, with price increases specifically impacting those who ride farther distances outside of rush hour.
  • For example, a trip from L’Enfant Plaza to Vienna during midday currently costs $3.85. The same trip would cost $6.50 with the simplified fare structure.

Rides for low-income passengers would be cheaper.

The agency plans to launch its first-ever low-income fare program and provide a 50% discount to participants. Any rider who’s eligible for SNAP would qualify.

State of play: The budget deficit will continue to be an issue. WMATA plans to use money from projected increased ridership, federal maintenance funds, and other sources to close the $185 million budget gap during the next fiscal year. But, in the years to come, the agency predicts that its needs will surpass available funding.

What’s next: These plans are all pending board approval. Metro will present the proposed budget to the board on Thursday.

