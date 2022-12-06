ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NEWS CENTER Maine

Watchdog finds prison failures before Bulger killing

WASHINGTON — A series of missteps by federal Bureau of Prisons officials preceded the October 2018 beating death of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, the Justice Department’s inspector general said in a report on Wednesday. The watchdog is recommending that at least six Bureau of...
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

GOOD NEWS! Missing teddy bear found

WINDHAM, Maine — Goodwill Northern New England has some good news! A very special teddy bear has been found!. "Thank you all for getting the word out. Our customers and donors are the best people in the whole world," they said in a Facebook post. On Tuesday the charitable...
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community searching for missing teddy bear

WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WINDHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

