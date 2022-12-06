ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after egg is thrown at King Charles III during official visit

 3 days ago

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was hurled toward King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged assault.

The king was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with well-wishers.

Charles has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Last month, a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, during a visit to York, in northern England . The man was later released on bail.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Guest
3d ago

well the king hate Harry and Megan and their kids. Now he's getting a taste of his own people who hate him.

