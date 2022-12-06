ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Peabody Police hoping to fill cruisers with gifts Saturday

By Emily Pauls
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sw6I5_0jZBfyrt00

PEABODY – The Peabody Police Department is having a “Fill The Cruisers” event on Dec. 10 where the goal is to fill police cruisers with toys for their annual toy drive. From 10 a.m to 2 p.m., anyone can go to Higgins Middle School and donate an unwrapped toy.

The event is in addition to their usual toy drive which is based in the Peabody Police Department lobby. The toys are then distributed to schools in the area and given to families in need.

“We’re doing fill the cruisers with presents to go along with the way we have people drop them off at the station,” Eric Ricci, an officer in Peabody and an organizer of the toy drive said. “We’re just trying to add because we need to get more presents this year because of the hard times that families are having. So we want to make sure all the kids in the city that don’t have much, have some presents open under the trees.”

The toy drive through Peabody Police was started years ago by Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division, Scott Wlasuk. This is the first year “Fill The Cruisers” is part of the drive which has been brought to life by Ricci, Sergeant Tim Sullivan and Lieutenant Dave Bonfanti.

“They just kind of took the ball and ran with it,” Wlasuk said. “This past week and a half we’ve gotten a lot of positive responses on social media postings from a couple businesses and so I think it’s gonna turn out to be a great event so we’re really looking forward to it.”

The idea for the toy drive came to Wlasuk at the beginning of his career 30 years or so ago. When he was checking out at CVS one day, he saw a woman with her five kids unable to purchase treats for them.

“I wanted to offer to pay for it but I didn’t want to embarrass her so I didn’t and it was a couple of weeks for Christmas,” Wlasuk said.

After witnessing that, he expressed to a family friend how sad it made him to think how the kids might not have anything for Christmas.

“So she said to me, ‘well, why don’t we try to do something for them,’ so that kind of got the ball rolling,” Wlasuk said.

Between the two of them and the people they knew, they were able to give that family toys for christmas.

“We went up to the trailer park and surprised the kids and the mother was a little overwhelmed with the amount of stuff that we got her so it was just very rewarding knowing that we were able to help them out that Christmas,” Wlasuk said.

After that year, they wanted to keep doing something similar but wanted to stay quiet about it, so there was no official donation drop box or events like there are now. After working with one school for a few years, word got out to other elementary schools in the area so they expanded their efforts.

“The schools would handle getting names and clothing sizes, shoe sizes, any specific needs that a kid might have,” Wlasuk said. “And we ran it like that for several years and we got Toys R Us involved.”

When Toys R Us eventually closed, they had to start asking the community for donations. Now, the toy drive is well known throughout the area.

“It’s been one of the most rewarding parts of my career,” Wlasuk said. “I love this time of year being in a position where we’re out in the public, we know a lot of needy people out in the public. Obviously we have a lot of resources and contacts in the community and I’ve gotten that from my job and it’s one of the most rewarding things.”

The post Peabody Police hoping to fill cruisers with gifts Saturday appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Fentanyl found in classroom at Revere High School

REVERE - A bag of fentanyl was found at Revere High School, according to an email obtained by the WBZ I-Team. Parents were notified Wednesday that a baggie of an unknown substance was discovered on the floor of a classroom and tests determined it was fentanyl, a powerful and potentially deadly drug. The email to parents said students don't use the classroom where the baggie was found and there is no indication that any student consumed any of the drug.A spokesperson for the district said the incident is under investigation with the help of Revere police.Parents WBZ spoke to are concerned and are demanding to know more about how the drugs got into the school."How was it in a classroom that no one uses?" asked parent Danielle Day. "How did it get there? Why did someone have access to that classroom?"A Revere substance use prevention group will speak to students in the coming weeks. Parents hope for other visible changes too. "Narcotic sniffing dogs, during the school day. There needs to be better security," Day said. 
REVERE, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore

The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

Vandals damage graves, war memorial in Malden cemetery

MALDEN - Police in Malden are looking for the people responsible for vandalizing a cemetery. More than a dozen headstones were knocked over along with part of the Veteran's Memorial, according to Chris Rosa, the Superintendent of Cemeteries in Malden. The Veteran's Memorial at the Forest Dale Cemetery honors Malden servicemen who died in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Rosa said the statues were installed in May 2021. The cemetery closed for a few hours on Thursday and restoration crews fixed the damage. Police are using video from nearby surveillance cameras in their investigation. Neighbors like Michael Krupka said he had lived in the area for nearly 20 years and didn't recall this happening before. "I don't understand why someone would come to the cemetery and just knock down the stones," said Krupka. "It just doesn't make sense. It is very quiet." No suspects have been named.  
MALDEN, MA
texasbreaking.com

Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Basement Freezer

On Dec. 2, police discovered the body of a missing person, 37-year-old John Wayne Potter, who the family identified. Two roommates have been charged with kidnapping concerning Potter’s murder and are accused of holding him against his will inside their Coburn Street home. Unidentified Third Person. Since Thanksgiving, John...
LOWELL, MA
Boston Globe

Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations

A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
WHAV

Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence Receive State Grants to Stem Youth Gang Violence

Haverhill and Methuen will share nearly $300,000, while Lawrence will receive $250,000 to combat youth violence. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded the Sen. Charles E. Shannon Jr. Community Safety Initiative grants to 15 cities across the Commonwealth. According to the state, the money “supports regional and multi-disciplinary approaches to youth violence intervention, prevention, enforcement, prosecution and reintegration services.” It is targeted to youth between the ages of 10 and 24 living in a community identified as “a hot-spot and who are at-risk or high-risk of gang involvement.”
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
CHELMSFORD, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn City Councilors search for elusive double-pole compromise

For those more intimately familiar with the byzantine bureaucracy involved with getting utility companies to remove the eyesores, it’s a crusade that just can’t be won. But in Woburn, a new generation of eager city councilors, baffled as to how it can be so difficult to get dilapidated utility poles taken down, is ready to tackle the thorny problem of double poles more than a decade after the board’s eldest members largely failed in a near identical effort.
WOBURN, MA
WHAV

Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Receive State Help to Make Up For Underfunded Years

Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Departments are receiving a fresh round of state aid to make up for previously underfunded budgets. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant Program awarded $198,160 to Haverhill Police, $80,000 to Haverhill Fire and a about a million each to Lawrence Police and Fire Departments. The program is intended to boost public safety departments in cities with least 60,000 people and budgets of less than $200 per capita as of 2010.
HAVERHILL, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy