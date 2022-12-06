No one injured in Swampscott blaze

SWAMPSCOTT–Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire Sunday evening at 137 Elmwood road that left the house severely damaged. The fire started around 4:30 p.m. and no one was injured according to the Swampscott Fire Department.

One engine and one ladder truck rushed out to the scene initially. Later, mutual aid from other districts joined the battle with the fire. Fire Union president Jim Snow stated that Swampscott only staffs one engine and one ladder with seven to eight firefighters, so mutual aid is needed frequently in Swampscott.

When the fire was raised to a second alarm, Lynn engines five and seven, as well as Lynn ladder flew to the scene and supported. Marblehead engine two, Salem engine five, Nahant engine 31, and Revere and Peabody ladder were also dispatched.

With help from the other fire departments, the fire was knocked down. Swampscott firefighters went back into service at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

The ruined house was a 2.5-story residential property, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Fire officials said a large amount of damage was done to the house, and they will investigate the cause of the fire. One room was totally burnt down, and the fire made its way into a section of the garage.

Swampscott Fire reported that the house had been vacated before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt. The cardboard company was at the scene immediately after the fire was put out, according to the fire department, to keep the structure from further damage.

