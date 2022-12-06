Read full article on original website
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
WIFR
Pawnbrokers claim two Illinois bills could hurt business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 5840 and Senate Bill 4241 are drastically decreasing the interest rates brokers can charge at their stores. “People need money sometimes―$20, $40―and this bill would prohibit us from operating loans like that,” said Pawn Daddy owner Bruce Swartz. Swartz and Pawn...
New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
180 New Laws Coming To Illinois for 2023 – What You Need To Know
From education to public safety, and agriculture and labor there are 180 new laws for Illinois that go into effect on January 1, 2023. The biggest law change is that of the SAFE-T Act which states:. judges have a heightened discretion to release or detain defendants awaiting trial based on...
Governor Pritzker signs Unemployment Insurance Agreement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has signed a bill that plans to end the unemployment debt in the state. The state took on a loan to pay for unemployment during the pandemic. Now the state has signed into law a plan to close that debt. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates the final portion of the […]
Top 7 Ways To Really Tick Off Any Native Illinoisan
This December marks Illinois' 204 birthday, and there is a lot to the Land of Lincoln. Much more than some people think. And when you meet somebody who has lived in Illinois their entire life, don't assume any of the below. Unless you really want to tick them off. So...
newschannel20.com
New area code coming to southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Commerce Commission announced on Wednesday a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new area code is 730. It will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The...
At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy
(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
POLITICO
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours
Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Pritzker opens door for cannabis delivery in Illinois while touring 1st 'social equity' dispensary
Want your weed delivered like pizza? Pritzker says he's open to the idea.
pv-magazine-usa.com
25newsnow.com
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A new COVID-19 disaster declaration and executive order took effect for Illinois on Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker filed the executive documents late Thursday in response to the recent surge in respiratory illness. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 21,404 new confirmed and...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case will go to the Illinois Supreme Court.
pv-magazine-usa.com
