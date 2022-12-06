ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Lakeland Gazette

The Great Purpling of Lakeland

Streetlights in Lakeland are turning purple. Is it just a fluke — or a warning of the chaos to come?. The sky over the City of Lakeland is starting to be the color of a television tuned to a Prince concert. OK, maybe not the whole sky. But enough...
LAKELAND, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off

TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa woman turned $20 into $1 million with a lucky scratch-off ticket. Hanh Tran, 47, won big on the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. . Tran bought the winning ticket from the Citgo...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?

TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things To Do in Spring Hill, FL You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re headed to the diverse area of Spring Hills, FL, make sure to consider this list of the best things to do in Spring Hill. Nestled near the west coast of Florida, Spring Hill has been named Florida’s adventure coast. From water sports, to boating and fishing,...
SPRING HILL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin

The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

