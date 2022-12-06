Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
fox13news.com
Eight-year-old Tampa basketball phenom builds brand on and off the court
TAMPA, Fla. - You will always find Kadesh Rushing on a basketball court practicing the game he loves. And Kadesh's love for the game started early. "When I was in pull-up diapers," Kadesh said. But it was when Kadesh was six years old when he raised some eyebrows by scoring...
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
10NEWS
New red tide map to be released Friday
Some Tampa Bay area beaches, mainly in Sarasota County, have been plagued by red tide blooms since October. And it's slowly creeping up the shoreline.
The Great Purpling of Lakeland
Streetlights in Lakeland are turning purple. Is it just a fluke — or a warning of the chaos to come?. The sky over the City of Lakeland is starting to be the color of a television tuned to a Prince concert. OK, maybe not the whole sky. But enough...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
Tampa woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off
TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa woman turned $20 into $1 million with a lucky scratch-off ticket. Hanh Tran, 47, won big on the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. . Tran bought the winning ticket from the Citgo...
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds turns into Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights takes over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds once again this year. You can drive through a nearly two-mile stretch and see more than 1 million lights.
Tampa radio host spends a week on toy tower
This is the 11th year that Orlando Davis and Wild 94.1 climbed up to the Toy Tower to encourage their listeners to give to children in need.
Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy. While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things To Do in Spring Hill, FL You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re headed to the diverse area of Spring Hills, FL, make sure to consider this list of the best things to do in Spring Hill. Nestled near the west coast of Florida, Spring Hill has been named Florida’s adventure coast. From water sports, to boating and fishing,...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
fox13news.com
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin
The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
Clearwater's in the 'Danger Zone' when Kenny Loggins stages two-night concert
He's at Ruth Eckerd on Tuesday and Thursday.
Kirstie Alley's Family Give Thanks to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL
The Clements family would like to extend our sympathy and we shine the brightest of light on Kirstie Alley's friends and family during this time of mourning. -CJ/KTDY
Hillsborough County commission moves forward with potential 'bunny ban'
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners are again moving forward with a potential bunny ban. The board was asked to consider enacting an ordinance to limit retail sales of rabbits. Animal advocates say rabbits don’t make good pets, and they want Hillsborough to restrict their sales. At the...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Burlington will be opening its newest Florida store location in St. Petersburg, according to the company's website.
