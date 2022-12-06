Read full article on original website
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott's public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state's chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic
In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for prison bus escape and massacre of family
Seven months after Texas saw one of the nation's deadliest prison escapes, investigations into what went wrong have come back to one factor: The state's lockups are dangerously short-staffed.
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts.
Bad blood between Grey Forest mayor, police administration preceded department’s implosion
GREY FOREST, Texas – Following the resignation of all four full-time officers with the Grey Forest Police Department, Mayor Mandie Waldrop this fall had no choice but to request the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office take over all patrol duties within the small city, located northwest of San Antonio.
