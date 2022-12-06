Read full article on original website
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
41nbc.com
Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Giddens School, Chester
The signage on the porch gable displays the years 1883, 1947, and 1985. I believe the school was established in 1883 and closed in1947. This schoolhouse does not date to 1883 but was probably built to replace the earlier school built in that year, likely in the 1910s or 1920s. 1985 was perhaps the date the signage was placed, or the year of a reunion.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb offers RFP sessions to local, small business owners to create vibrant downtown
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County's Procurement Department, Attorney's Office, and Office of Small Business Affairs offered assistance to individuals on the Rosa Parks Square Renovations Request For Proposal (RFP), who are looking to start or expand their local business. OSBA Director Charise Stephens said, “We are using the Rosa...
wgxa.tv
Early voting ended Friday. Here are the numbers - and what voters said ahead of the Dec. 6
It was about a 40-minute wait for early voting at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Bibb County Board of Elections. Voters were passionate and willing to wait in line during the final days of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker despite the shorter window for casting a ballot.
41nbc.com
Georgia Military College holds ceremony in remembrance of Pearl Harbor
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This year is the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The surprise attack happened the morning of December 7, 1941. Georgia Military College held a wreath laying ceremony on Wednesday to remember the more than 2,000 Americans who died that day. The ceremony...
'We're just excited to get started': Monroe County Schools gets $3 million for College and Career Academy
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County School District says they have something big coming in fall 2024. They received a $3.1 million grant from the Technical College System of Georgia to build a new college and career academy. They say the grant will help save them a little...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA
Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
Henry County Daily Herald
Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff
McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
New Robins Air Force Base mission could bring more jobs
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Thanks to some changes set to take place at Robins Air Force Base, Houston County could see some new jobs for the community. This is good news for all of Central Georgia and the state as a whole because there is no job loss expected with these missions. In fact, 21st Century Partnership says there could be some new jobs created in the future.
41nbc.com
Salvation Army still has 150 angels to be adopted
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With only six days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has 150 “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted. “Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree...
41nbc.com
Crawford County Middle High School to have increased law enforcement presence Friday following rumor
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crawford County Middle High School will have an increased law enforcement presence Friday, December 9, following a rumor circulating regarding a possible school shooting. Interim Superintendent Dr. Christopher Ridley wrote in a letter posted on the district’s website that the administration and staff at the...
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
Downtown Macon businesses feeling the impact of higher prices
MACON, Ga. — It's no secret that prices have been on the rise and expenses has taken a toll on small businesses. For some in downtown Macon, the pressure to meet the demand of rising prices has left their businesses suffering. Downtown Macon has seen some turnover in businesses...
'The customers love him': Beloved Dublin bagger bowled over by gratitude from customers
DUBLIN, Ga. — You may grimace or get grumpy when you have to go and get groceries, but for some folks in Dublin, it's a treat to check out and see a friend. Lisa Miller is a manager at a Kroger in Dublin. “He'll know their names, their kids'...
wgxa.tv
Crawford County Middle High School investigating rumored school shooting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crawford County Middle High School Administrators are working with law enforcement to investigate a rumor that circulated about a possible school shooting on Friday. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Ridley, sent a message out to parents and guardians on Thursday, informing them that school administrators and...
41nbc.com
Customers pay final visits to Macon Beer Company ahead of its closure
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beer Company is closing Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped the flow of customers this week. Macon Beer Company said in a Facebook post this week it will close its doors at the end of the week due to rising inflation and supply chain issues.
'I finally get to physically walk across the stage': Fort Valley State University student shares story of resilience
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley State University student is getting ready to walk across the stage. But the road to get there came with some unique challenges. It's just about time for winter break at Kaye Road Elementary School in Peach County. As the students get ready...
41nbc.com
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
