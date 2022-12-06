ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Faith leaders join together in Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Council of Clergy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is turning to faith leaders when it comes to public safety and promoting community unity among residents. Clergy members and church leaders from around Macon met with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller Thursday to discuss how religious organizations can help in promoting unity in the community.
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Giddens School, Chester

The signage on the porch gable displays the years 1883, 1947, and 1985. I believe the school was established in 1883 and closed in1947. This schoolhouse does not date to 1883 but was probably built to replace the earlier school built in that year, likely in the 1910s or 1920s. 1985 was perhaps the date the signage was placed, or the year of a reunion.
CHESTER, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Military College holds ceremony in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This year is the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The surprise attack happened the morning of December 7, 1941. Georgia Military College held a wreath laying ceremony on Wednesday to remember the more than 2,000 Americans who died that day. The ceremony...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA

Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff

McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

New Robins Air Force Base mission could bring more jobs

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Thanks to some changes set to take place at Robins Air Force Base, Houston County could see some new jobs for the community. This is good news for all of Central Georgia and the state as a whole because there is no job loss expected with these missions. In fact, 21st Century Partnership says there could be some new jobs created in the future.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Salvation Army still has 150 angels to be adopted

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With only six days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has 150 “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted. “Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Crawford County Middle High School to have increased law enforcement presence Friday following rumor

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crawford County Middle High School will have an increased law enforcement presence Friday, December 9, following a rumor circulating regarding a possible school shooting. Interim Superintendent Dr. Christopher Ridley wrote in a letter posted on the district’s website that the administration and staff at the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Downtown Macon businesses feeling the impact of higher prices

MACON, Ga. — It's no secret that prices have been on the rise and expenses has taken a toll on small businesses. For some in downtown Macon, the pressure to meet the demand of rising prices has left their businesses suffering. Downtown Macon has seen some turnover in businesses...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Crawford County Middle High School investigating rumored school shooting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crawford County Middle High School Administrators are working with law enforcement to investigate a rumor that circulated about a possible school shooting on Friday. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Ridley, sent a message out to parents and guardians on Thursday, informing them that school administrators and...
41nbc.com

Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy