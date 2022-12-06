Harbor Freight to open new location at The Highlands

Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store at The Highlands.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Triadelphia area.



“We’ve been looking to open a location in Triadelphia for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Triadelphia area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

Interested applicants can apply online, here , and search “Triadelphia, WV”

