ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triadelphia, WV

Harbor Freight to open new location at The Highlands

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAEhg_0jZBeWSI00

Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store at The Highlands.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Triadelphia area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Triadelphia for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Triadelphia area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

Interested applicants can apply online, here , and search “Triadelphia, WV”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
BELLAIRE, OH
WDTV

New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF

US 22 westbound lane closure to begin Dec. 9

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of US 22, near the Robert Byrd Bridge, will have the westbound lane closed at milepost 3.02 during daylight hours on Friday, December 9, for bridge maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change...
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Chamber invites you to decorate tables for local kids

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may have the tree, the wreath, and the mistletoe up…but this year your holiday designing skills don’t have to be confined to your home. The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce has a new benefit celebration, festively named Jinglefest. This Friday members, sponsors, and anyone who’s interested will gather at River […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Vehicle in Shadyside crashes into parked car, home

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — A driver crashed their vehicle into a parked vehicle and then into a house in Shadyside on Friday afternoon. Police told NEWS they suspect alcohol is a factor. There is no damage to the house. No charges have been filed at this time. Shadyside Police and...
SHADYSIDE, OH
WDTV

Clogged Culverts cause icy roads in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Reports have been pouring in about cars sliding off icy roads near Grafton. People who live along WV Route 310 from Fairmont to Grafton say the culverts are in need of cleaning. Allen Snyder is the plant manager for Dyna-Mix in Grafton. He says he’s been...
GRAFTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Bookstore owner, veteran recalls Steubenville revitalization

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — His store has only been open for 13 years…but veteran Peter Marx has watched a complete revitalization of Steubenville from his downtown window. He runs Bookmarx on 4th Street, a bookstore that has seen lots of success in its central location. But he and his wife Patricia are getting ready to […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

KFC gives back to the community with free meals for one Marshall County school

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Tuesday, the employees and staff of the Moundsville KFC gave back to the community in a big way. As part of their annual “Day of Giving,” they provided staff, teachers and students at Central Elementary with a free meal. The lunch included their famous fried chicken, mashed potatoes and biscuit. KFC says they really care about community and family. […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brothers of the Wheel donates over 16k to Harmony House

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Northern Panhandle Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel motorcycle club just gave some of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable children a big helping hand. They donated a check for $16,610 dollars to Harmony House in Wheeling. This is the 18th year they’ve made this donation, and this year […]
WHEELING, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling hotel receives recognition for following flag code

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wednesday (December 7, 2022) is the patriotic remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day and the 81st anniversary of the attack in Hawaii. And it is particularly fitting that Fort Henry Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution presented the Hampton Inn Wheeling a commendation recognizing them for the honorable way in […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Team Ford in Steubenville donates to deserving Trinity Cancer Center

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a terrible and common disease, and Team Ford in Steubenville isn’t letting their friends and co-workers who have battled it fight alone. In October, the dealership donated $100.00 for every car sold to the Women’s Imaging Fund at Trinity’s Tony Teramana Cancer Center. That gave them $6,600.00, which was then […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy