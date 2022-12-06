ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

How gas prices have changed in Birmingham in the last week

By Stacker
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufqKi_0jZBeK6o00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (STACKER) — Gas prices continue to tumble on average across the U.S. this week.

Demand for gasoline remains low as American consumers elect to take advantage of doorbuster deals online and supply increases, the price of gas at the pump fell another $0.10.

A gallon of gas was $3.40 on average nationwide on Monday, December 5, according to AAA. The price per gallon has returned to where it sat almost exactly a year ago.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, conflict initiated by one of the largest producers of oil in the world drove retail gas prices to record levels. OPEC, a cartel of oil producing countries, decided this week to continue reducing the output of oil from middle eastern producers.

Reducing supply could cause upward pressure on gasoline prices in the coming weeks and months.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Birmingham, AL metro area using data from AAA.

Gas prices are current as of December 5. State gas tax data is from World Population Review .

Birmingham by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.03
— Alabama average: $3.02
— Alabama gas tax: $0.24 per gallon (#33 highest among all states)
– Week change: -$0.10 (-3.1%)
– Year change: -$0.05 (-1.7%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.61 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.79
– Week change: -$0.08 (-1.6%)
– Year change: +$1.36 (+39.7%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.67 (6/16/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.53
#2. Wailuku, HI: $5.26
#3. Kahului, HI: $5.26

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Sherman-Denison, TX: $2.56
#2. Casper, WY: $2.58
#3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.60

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Warm with showers at times through the weekend

Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama transfer wide receiver visiting Pac-12 school

Alabama football’s transfer wide receiver, Traeshon Holding is visiting Oregon this weekend, according to his Instagram story. Holden played in 10 games for the Crimson Tide this season, starting in five. He finished the year with 25 receptions for 331 yards and six touchdowns. He was rated as a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. Holden is originally from Kissimmee, Florida, but he played his senior season of high school in California.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Auto insurance rates to increase in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation strikes again as consumers will soon be paying more for car insurance when the rates go up again in 2023. Experts are forecasting an average increase of 7 percent on the cost of car insurance next year, so right now is the time to shop for the best rates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
FALKVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Local police departments work to fill gaps due to nationwide staff shortages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police departments across the country are experiencing staff shortages, and that same challenge hits home for several law enforcement organizations right here in our backyard. The Birmingham and Tuscaloosa police departments say it’s challenging times recruiting for all jobs right now, especially law enforcement. They say they’re making multiple efforts to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Botanica is closing at the end of the year

Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Scooter’s Coffee to open on U.S. 280

NORTH SHELBY – Residents will have a new place for a morning pitstop on U.S. 280 when Scooter’s Coffee opens next year. Scooter’s Coffee will open up on U.S. 280 at 4725 U.S., Birmingham, 35242 with a tentative opening set for January or February of 2023. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address

EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
wvtm13.com

Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?

Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin Announces How Birmingham Will Spend $40.7 Million in Federal Funds

Based on Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s recommendation, Birmingham City Council has approved a spending plan of $40,774,820 from the city’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. These federal funds are part of the more than $140 million the city received from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road

Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy