Lancaster County, SC

qcnews.com

Gun found in vehicle at high school in Lancaster, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was seized from a vehicle parked at Buford High School in Lancaster County, the school confirmed Friday. Officials said administrators searched a vehicle in the parking lot while investigating an alleged violation of school rules. During the search, a handgun was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Handgun Found During Search on School Grounds

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 16-year old Buford High School student with carrying a Pistol, Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies say the administration at Buford High was investigating...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Missing York County Sheriff's K-9 found

York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited with "Gunnar" on Thursday, a day after the canine went missing during a training exercise at Kings Mountain State Park. The dog turned up ok but tired and hungry as rescue efforts intensified. Missing York County Sheriff’s K-9 found. York County Sheriff's Deputies reunited...
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC

