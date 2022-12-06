Read full article on original website
Downtown Shop is the Biggest ‘Hidden Gem’ in Illinois for the Holidays
Next time you're searching for the perfect gift, drive downtown to J.R. Kortman Center for Design, you'll be sure to find what you need. It's the most wonderful time of the year right? And the busiest and most stressful and the most expensive... because the bulk of the month you're shopping for the perfect gift!
WIFR
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
Did Rockford, Illinois Aldi Stores Stop Selling Skim Milk?
I will admit that I don't get to Aldi as much as I used to now that we live outside of Rockford, but for the last few months when I've stopped at a store I walk out of there with no milk. Why?. Here's the thing, my family drinks a...
Bicycling Capital of America Less than 3 Hours From Rockford
During my drive back from Montana to Illinois, I encountered many odd roadside attractions trying to lure me off the interstate hoping that I'll make a quick stop in their town and infuse some money into their local economy. From the world's largest buffalo to the wood chipper used in...
Truth About Cars
Stellantis to Shutter Belvidere, Illinois Plant
Stellantis is going to shutter operations at its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. This will result in what the company calls "indefinite layoffs." The plant employs around 1,350 people. Here's the company's statement in full: "Due to a multitude of factors that have adversely affected our industry, like the ongoing COVID-19...
What Do Trees On Top Of Buildings Mean In Illinois?
Ever see something in an odd place and wonder if it's random or if there is some sort of hidden meaning? Maybe you noticed a porch light illuminating a color other than a basic plain LED white and wondered why. There's also the suspicious hidden meaning behind purple fence posts. If you see them within close proximity, you need to go the other way immediately.
WIFR
Pawnbrokers claim two Illinois bills could hurt business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 5840 and Senate Bill 4241 are drastically decreasing the interest rates brokers can charge at their stores. “People need money sometimes―$20, $40―and this bill would prohibit us from operating loans like that,” said Pawn Daddy owner Bruce Swartz. Swartz and Pawn...
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
WIFR
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
MyStateline.com
Two men shot early Tuesday morning in Rockford
Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford. Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford. Rockford nonprofits make final push for donations …. December is National Giving Month, and...
MyStateline.com
J.R. Kortman Center for Design is Rockford’s biggest holiday ‘hidden gem’
Our next stop on the GDS Holiday Gift Guide brings us to J.R. Kortman Center for Design in downtown Rockford. The shop will blow you away. From incredible ornaments showing off some of Rockford’s greatest landmarks to artistic fly swatters and cheese graters, you can find something for everyone on your holiday shopping list in one trip. We have your chance to win some of those ornaments inside the contest page.
Rockford company installing ‘eco-friendly’ solar farm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another solar farm is in the works to come to Rockford. City council approve a special use permit earlier this week for the installation of one on the southeast side of the city. The new solar farm will be for private use rather than for the community. One councilman, however, said […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Automobile Accident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened earlier today near 700 block of Ralston rd. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident that involves 2 vehicles near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is unknown...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident with injuries on the West side
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the automobile accident happened at approx. 7:25 am. Sources are reporting that it appears that there might be possible injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. You may want to avoid...
Rain and snow are in the forecast. Is your car ready for Illinois winter?
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — With rain and snow forecast overnight Thursday, auto experts say now is the time to make sure your car is ready for winter weather. Bruce LaMeier, from Goodboys Auto Care Center, at 6850 N Alpine Road, said it is important to get cars serviced at least twice a year to […]
Burglars disguised as Beloit utility workers rob home
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are warning residents to be on the lookout after three men, disguised as Beloit utility workers, stole from a home while the residents were there. According to Beloit Police, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, two Hispanic men claiming to be from the city’s water department, knocked on the door of […]
MyStateline.com
62 Illinois state's attorneys still suing over SAFE-T Act after changes
Illinois' SAFE-T Act will go into effect on January 1, but 62 state's attorneys plan to carry on with their lawsuits even though some changes were made. 62 Illinois state’s attorneys still suing over SAFE-T …. Illinois' SAFE-T Act will go into effect on January 1, but 62 state's...
Rockford school board chooses newest member
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Schools Board has chosen its newest member. Kimberly Haley will represent Subdistrict F. The board interviewed candidates to replace Michael Connor, who resigned from the board last month. Haley was born and raised in Rockford. She is a graduate of Boylan Catholic High School, and her daughter graduated […]
Unknown ‘Boom’ Sound in Illinois Town Leads to Hilarious Social Media Posts
The "Boom" was allegedly back in Belvidere, Illinois again last night (Wednesday 12/7) according to a popular Facebook group page. While the source of the noise hasn't officially been confirmed or identified, speculation of what may be at the root of the 'boom' is leading to some hilarious social media banter.
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
