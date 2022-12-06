ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
BELVIDERE, IL
97ZOK

Bicycling Capital of America Less than 3 Hours From Rockford

During my drive back from Montana to Illinois, I encountered many odd roadside attractions trying to lure me off the interstate hoping that I'll make a quick stop in their town and infuse some money into their local economy. From the world's largest buffalo to the wood chipper used in...
ROCKFORD, IL
Truth About Cars

Stellantis to Shutter Belvidere, Illinois Plant

Stellantis is going to shutter operations at its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. This will result in what the company calls "indefinite layoffs." The plant employs around 1,350 people. Here's the company's statement in full: "Due to a multitude of factors that have adversely affected our industry, like the ongoing COVID-19...
BELVIDERE, IL
97ZOK

What Do Trees On Top Of Buildings Mean In Illinois?

Ever see something in an odd place and wonder if it's random or if there is some sort of hidden meaning? Maybe you noticed a porch light illuminating a color other than a basic plain LED white and wondered why. There's also the suspicious hidden meaning behind purple fence posts. If you see them within close proximity, you need to go the other way immediately.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pawnbrokers claim two Illinois bills could hurt business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 5840 and Senate Bill 4241 are drastically decreasing the interest rates brokers can charge at their stores. “People need money sometimes―$20, $40―and this bill would prohibit us from operating loans like that,” said Pawn Daddy owner Bruce Swartz. Swartz and Pawn...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When is the new Beefaroo going to open?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Two men shot early Tuesday morning in Rockford

Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford. Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford. Rockford nonprofits make final push for donations …. December is National Giving Month, and...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

J.R. Kortman Center for Design is Rockford’s biggest holiday ‘hidden gem’

Our next stop on the GDS Holiday Gift Guide brings us to J.R. Kortman Center for Design in downtown Rockford. The shop will blow you away. From incredible ornaments showing off some of Rockford’s greatest landmarks to artistic fly swatters and cheese graters, you can find something for everyone on your holiday shopping list in one trip. We have your chance to win some of those ornaments inside the contest page.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Automobile Accident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened earlier today near 700 block of Ralston rd. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident that involves 2 vehicles near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is unknown...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident with injuries on the West side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the automobile accident happened at approx. 7:25 am. Sources are reporting that it appears that there might be possible injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. You may want to avoid...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford school board chooses newest member

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Schools Board has chosen its newest member. Kimberly Haley will represent Subdistrict F. The board interviewed candidates to replace Michael Connor, who resigned from the board last month. Haley was born and raised in Rockford. She is a graduate of Boylan Catholic High School, and her daughter graduated […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
WISCONSIN STATE

