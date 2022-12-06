“Rapid City deserves strong and decisive leadership, a mayor who can be authentic and isn’t afraid to make a difficult decision. I believe I’ve proven myself worthy and up to the task and I hope you agree. Those who support me understand I have a strong sense of duty to Rapid City and have never backed down from a challenge,” Armstrong said. “I believe we are at a defining moment for our community. Watching the unveiling of the B-21 bomber last week, soon to call Ellsworth Air Force Base home, exemplified this message. Strength, leadership, persistence, and vision are what’s needed. Rapid City, Ellsworth and the Black Hills region will all have their parts to play in the mission of shaping our communities for generations to come.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO