Check out the annual Jingle Bell Ride for All Kids Bike
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years the Strider Education foundation has helped kindergarteners across America learn to ride bikes in their P.E. classes. The annual Jingle Bell Ride has helped to fund some of the goals of the All Kids Bike organization. “A lot of kids...
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
What is next for Rapid City’s Rowan Grace after “The Voice?”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace is back in Rapid City after competing on The Voice, a national music competition. She spoke to NC1 on Thursday about what it’s like being back, and what she plans to do next. What’s been the biggest adjustment coming home?. What...
Christmas on the Prairie: the craft and vendor show by Douglas Schools you don’t want to miss
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Are you looking for that perfect Christmas gift, but you just can’t seem to find it? Well, “Christmas on the Prairie” just might be the event for you. Christmas on the Prairie is an craft and vendor show put on by Douglas...
Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announces candidacy for Rapid City Mayor
“Rapid City deserves strong and decisive leadership, a mayor who can be authentic and isn’t afraid to make a difficult decision. I believe I’ve proven myself worthy and up to the task and I hope you agree. Those who support me understand I have a strong sense of duty to Rapid City and have never backed down from a challenge,” Armstrong said. “I believe we are at a defining moment for our community. Watching the unveiling of the B-21 bomber last week, soon to call Ellsworth Air Force Base home, exemplified this message. Strength, leadership, persistence, and vision are what’s needed. Rapid City, Ellsworth and the Black Hills region will all have their parts to play in the mission of shaping our communities for generations to come.”
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Pierre leads the boys and girls divisions after day 1 of the RC Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Invitational Wrestling Tournament kicked off Friday at the Summit Arena. This year’s tournament features over 40 boys and girls teams from five different states. The Rapid City Invite wraps up on Saturday. Featured Highlights from Friday. Girls Wrestling. 126 pounds Olivia...
Want to ice skate for free in Rapid City this weekend? Here’s how!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As Christmas approaches, Main Street Square is looking to help bring some holiday cheer to the community on Sunday. Main Street Square Events and Marketing Coordinator, Kate Shelton explains how to participate in this annual event. How did you come up with the idea?. Usually done...
11 PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Central, Sturgis and Stevens battle wrestling teams from eastern South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Invitational Wrestling Tournament is set to kick off Friday at the Summit Arena. This year’s tournament will feature over 30 teams from across the state. As a precursor to the tournament, Rapid City Central, Stevens and Sturgis squared off against teams...
Christmas Car Giveaway: Rapid City and Sioux Falls-based charity needs your help picking recipients
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the second year in a row, SHIFT Garage is getting ready to gift a vehicle to a person or family in need and you can help decide who that is. SHIFT Garage is a non-profit, free-labor auto repair shop with one garage each in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Each garage will give away a vehicle before Christmas.
Black Hills Winter Storm: Winter Storm Watches Issued
UPDATE -3:50 PM – The NWS for Rapid City has issued winter storm watches for portions of western SD, ND, NE WY, SE MT, and north central NE. The winter storm watches are for the potential for snow accumulations over 6 inches and high wind. There is also the...
Mystique Edge Salon makes an effort to go green
The Mystique Edge Salon in Rapid City has been owned by Lori Eggersgluess for the last 23 years. Recently, Lori has decided Mystique Edge will go green. “I’ve always worried, like, where’s all that tinfoil go?” Lori said. “So there’s a lot of waste that goes on in our industry, so we in April decided to go green. So we joined a company called Green Circle Salons.”
Name released in fatal crash north of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 50-year-old Tony Dodd of Rapid City was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near...
Basketball Photos, Scores and Highlights: RC Central girls open the season with a win over Aberdeen Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central opened the girls basketball season on Friday by hosting the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. The game was close in the first half. But the Cobblers pulled away third quarter and went onto beat the Golden Eagles, 41-30. Rapid City Central will host...
Jolly Lane Greenhouse shares how to keep your poinsettia alive through the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While Christmas trees might be the most obvious foliage that comes to mind, there are a few other plants that are popular this time of year. Tim Sime, owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse, shared a few tips on how to care for plants this holiday season. Many of these plants can be purchased at various stores in Rapid City.
Check out this map of Rapid City’s best Christmas lights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tour de Lights was created six years ago by Seth Malott, the owner of Century 21 ClearView Realty. It was an idea he came up with to keep track of his family’s favorite decorated homes during the holidays. “Back in 2016, my wife and...
UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe
UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
Traffic configuration switch scheduled on I-90 near Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. — A traffic configuration switch is scheduled to take place Monday, Dec. 12 on Interstate 90 from exit 40 to exit 37 near Sturgis. As part of the Interstate 90 reconstruction project, westbound lane closures will be removed and both lanes of traffic will be open. The exit 37 and exit 40 ramps on the project are currently open.
Rapid City Fire Department makes quick work of fire at construction site
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 a.m. Thursday morning in the 2200 block of East Philadelphia Street. Smoke could be seen billowing from the area as crews made their way to the fire. When crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from an apartment complex that is under construction. The main body of fire was located on the first floor.
Two Rapid City men sentenced for meth distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two men from Rapid City were sentenced in separate cases in federal court on Monday after being convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Michael McLeod, 43, was sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered...
Here are five ways that you can spot a counterfeit bill
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Counterfeit bills can be a big problem for retailers. Here are ways that you can spot a fake bill:. If it doesn’t feel real, it probably isn’t. Bills of $5 and more have a watermark that can be seen when held up to a light.
