ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Suspect in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting told medical staff ‘he was sorry,’ court document says

After allegedly killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others, the 22-year-old suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, apologized to medical staff after being taken into custody, according to a court document unsealed Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich is accused of opening...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy