Where to find Warmind Nodes in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
Destiny 2’s 19th season, “Season of the Seraph,” adds a ton of cool stuff to Bungie’s popular shooter, including a slew of new weapons and armor. But it also brings back Warmind Nodes, a puzzle-like mechanic not seen since 2018’s Season of the Warmind. Warmind...
Xbox Game Pass players get all Valorant and League characters unlocked next week
Back in June, Riot Games announced a partnership with Microsoft that would offer hundreds of dollars of in-game content from League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra for Game Pass subscribers. The headline item: Every playable character from League, Valorant, and Wild Rift would be unlocked for subscribers. The only question was when they would be unlocked.
The 14 best Stardew Valley mods to shake up your playthrough
Despite being released back in 2016, Stardew Valley is still going strong. But even the best-designed games can be tweaked to your liking using mods. New players might decide they prefer a recolored look, while those with hundreds of hours might be searching for an expanded experience. Either way, we’ve gathered some of the best Stardew Valley mods to give you tons of options for your next playthrough.
Street Fighter 6’s June launch date confirmed
Street Fighter 6 launches June 2, 2023, Capcom announced Thursday at The Game Awards 2022. The latest installment of the fighting game mainstay will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Thursday night’s trailer toured the full launch roster of 18 combatants, from Ken...
Yes, you can solo Nightingale; no, it isn’t a steampunk MMO
In Nightingale, players take flight by opening an umbrella. Developers at Inflexion Games, the Edmonton, Alberta-based studio founded in 2018 by BioWare alumni, added this to the unusual fantasy only recently, Neil Thompson, the studio’s art director, told Polygon. But it may yet become something of a badge, or...
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
Every craftable weapon in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
Of all the great additions to Destiny 2’s “Season of the Seraph,” few are greater than the array of new craftable weapons. This season, the 19th for Bungie’s popular shared-world shooter, adds 16 such weapons. Six weapons are brand new to the game, while ten are...
Vampire Survivors gets surprise launch on mobile
Surprise indie hit Vampire Survivors was quietly released on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play Store on Thursday. The went game was spotted on both stores before the mobile launch was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday night. Vampire Survivors is free on both platforms and...
