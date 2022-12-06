Read full article on original website
Related
The US Supreme Court and its democracy killing moves
Gene Nichol: There is more than one way to kill a democracy. Just ask Sam Alito | Opinion
Dark money groups pump nearly $90 million into "independent state legislature" case
A report released this week by the nonpartisan watchdog group Accountable.US revealed a network of dark money groups that have donated nearly $90 million to organizations actively supporting the plaintiffs in Moore v. Harper — a bombshell case now before the Supreme Court that could alter the way federal elections are conducted across the country.
Florida sheriff's video on new student disciplinary measures sparks backlash; he refuses to back down
Education officials and concerned parents addressed comments Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey made last month outside a prison demanding harsher student discipline.
Op/Ed: Indiana could feel consequences of SCOTUS decision on 'lawless legislature theory'
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case, Moore v. Harper, that could have huge consequences for our democracy. Although the case originated in North Carolina, it could potentially impact every state, including Indiana. This case began when North Carolina’s state legislature blatantly manipulated the state’s congressional districts to benefit Republicans over Democrats and discriminate against Black voters. After Common Cause and others challenged the map in state court, the North Carolina Supreme Court struck it down as an illegal racial and partisan gerrymander that violated the North Carolina Constitution. ...
Comments / 0