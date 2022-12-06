Read full article on original website
asu.edu
Working father finds balance through online degree program
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Kyle Durrschmidt was working as a veterinary technician when he was laid off during the COVID pandemic. The San Diego native and father of two quickly adapted to his new role as a stay-at-home parent but felt like there was more he could do to provide for his children.
asu.edu
Entrepreneurial-spirited graduate prioritizes social service
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Since childhood, Rashmi Solanki’s parents encouraged her to participate in social service initiatives. These values, combined with her leadership acumen, kickstarted many opportunities for Solanki, including her educational journey at Arizona State University.
asu.edu
The College recognizes academic excellence with fall 2022 Dean's Medalists
On Dec. 14, The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University will recognize its highest-achieving students from the social sciences, natural sciences and humanities at the fall 2022 convocation. Each semester, departments and schools within The College select outstanding students who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to...
asu.edu
For this ASU graduate, it’s all about stories
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. The advantages of accelerated degrees — or “4+1” programs, as they’re commonly known — cannot be overstated. These programs provide top undergraduate students the flexibility to begin taking classes toward a master's degree while still enrolled as undergraduates, maximizing time, effort and, for many, finances.
asu.edu
Early childhood educator finds leadership skills through online program
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Cecilia Evans-Hernandez decided to return to school in 2020, 30 years after earning her undergraduate degree. Although the San Diego native had already earned an associate degree in child development and a bachelor’s degree in art, she had hit a roadblock in her career. The pandemic, she realized, provided the time and opportunity she needed to pursue a master’s degree.
asu.edu
ASU anthropologist shines light on the erasure of Black history in Arizona
There is a deep history of Black people and African Americans in the Southwest that has been erased and forgotten, explains Meskerem Glegziabher, clinical assistant professor at Arizona State University's School of Human Evolution and Social Change. Glegziabher recently published an essay, “Where Are All the Black Folks? Popular Narratives and the Erasure of Black History in Arizona,” in the Journal of Arizona History.
asu.edu
College of Health Solutions graduate balanced taking care of family with pursuing her dreams
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Brandy Schooley’s journey to Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions started while she was studying nursing at Glendale Community College. After finishing her prerequisites, she decided to get a certified...
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
asu.edu
Pursuing an education in economics aligned with grad's passion for mathematics
Thomas Pozsonyi named Fall 2022 Economics Dean’s Medalist. Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Thomas Pozsonyi is the recipient of the Department of Economics Dean Medal for Fall 2022, which recognizes the top graduating student in the economics program at The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Lights at the Farm illuminates Mesa
An East Valley tradition that’s sure to brighten the holiday mood has once again opened in Mesa. Daniel Dille, owner of Lights at the Farm, said his fifth year at Vertuccio Farms will be the first with a revamped color spectrum. The display, which runs through Dec. 30, covers...
asu.edu
The sky is not the limit
The Women in Aviation chapter at Arizona State University provides opportunities for women to advance their aviation careers through networking opportunities and site visits such as this visit to the American Airlines hangars at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Photo courtesy of Lauren Ascher. When we think of aviation...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU this holiday season! (12/11)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Phoenix Sky Harbor is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail and transit pass will be offered to attendees. Parking is also available. No preregistration is required to attend the event. Hundreds of available positions are looking to be filled including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security. Benefits vary by each company, but may include health, insurance and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.
fox10phoenix.com
Two years after Phoenix Union gets rid of school resource officers, its reconsidering the decision
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Union High School District is considering the role of police on campus. The district will be hosting a series of listening sessions – the first is Saturday, Dec. 10. The discussion comes two years after the district got rid of school resource officers. The district...
Another 'big project' won't come to solve Arizona's water woes, experts say. But there's still hope
PHOENIX — De-salting the ocean, forcing clouds to snow, or a states-long pipeline from the Mississippi River won't create a big enough "new bucket" of water to tackle the root cause of the Southwest's worsening drought, experts said. Technologists' dreams were dashed Monday when Arizona's top water officials gathered...
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
'How do we know if it’s safe for our kids to return to school?' Greenway High parents question response to school threat
PHOENIX — During finals week at Greenway High School in Phoenix, some students continue their lessons from home after a chilling threat was posted to social media this week. “How do we know if it’s safe for our kids to return to school without any other specifics or details offered?” parent Shanon Bochini said.
votebeat.org
Too big of a job: Why Maricopa County’s ballot printers failed on Election Day
As Maricopa County investigates what exactly caused machines to reject thousands of voters’ ballots on Election Day, a Votebeat analysis of technical evidence found that local officials may have pushed the county’s ballot printers past their limits. The thickness of the ballot paper the county used, the need...
Tribe steps in ahead of pending water cutoff to 700 Rio Verde Foothills homes
RIO VERDE, Ariz — The Rio Verde Foothills, a wealthy community just north of Scottsdale, is weeks away from losing water access – but a tribe has stepped in and agreed to help. Homeowners on Friday learned The San Carlos Apache Tribe had reached a preliminary, one-year agreement...
