asu.edu

Working father finds balance through online degree program

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Kyle Durrschmidt was working as a veterinary technician when he was laid off during the COVID pandemic. The San Diego native and father of two quickly adapted to his new role as a stay-at-home parent but felt like there was more he could do to provide for his children.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Entrepreneurial-spirited graduate prioritizes social service

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Since childhood, Rashmi Solanki’s parents encouraged her to participate in social service initiatives. These values, combined with her leadership acumen, kickstarted many opportunities for Solanki, including her educational journey at Arizona State University.
asu.edu

The College recognizes academic excellence with fall 2022 Dean's Medalists

On Dec. 14, The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University will recognize its highest-achieving students from the social sciences, natural sciences and humanities at the fall 2022 convocation. Each semester, departments and schools within The College select outstanding students who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

For this ASU graduate, it’s all about stories

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. The advantages of accelerated degrees — or “4+1” programs, as they’re commonly known — cannot be overstated. These programs provide top undergraduate students the flexibility to begin taking classes toward a master's degree while still enrolled as undergraduates, maximizing time, effort and, for many, finances.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Early childhood educator finds leadership skills through online program

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Cecilia Evans-Hernandez decided to return to school in 2020, 30 years after earning her undergraduate degree. Although the San Diego native had already earned an associate degree in child development and a bachelor’s degree in art, she had hit a roadblock in her career. The pandemic, she realized, provided the time and opportunity she needed to pursue a master’s degree.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU anthropologist shines light on the erasure of Black history in Arizona

There is a deep history of Black people and African Americans in the Southwest that has been erased and forgotten, explains Meskerem Glegziabher, clinical assistant professor at Arizona State University's School of Human Evolution and Social Change. Glegziabher recently published an essay, “Where Are All the Black Folks? Popular Narratives and the Erasure of Black History in Arizona,” in the Journal of Arizona History.
ARIZONA STATE
asu.edu

Pursuing an education in economics aligned with grad's passion for mathematics

Thomas Pozsonyi named Fall 2022 Economics Dean’s Medalist. Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Thomas Pozsonyi is the recipient of the Department of Economics Dean Medal for Fall 2022, which recognizes the top graduating student in the economics program at The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
TEMPE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Lights at the Farm illuminates Mesa

An East Valley tradition that’s sure to brighten the holiday mood has once again opened in Mesa. Daniel Dille, owner of Lights at the Farm, said his fifth year at Vertuccio Farms will be the first with a revamped color spectrum. The display, which runs through Dec. 30, covers...
MESA, AZ
asu.edu

The sky is not the limit

The Women in Aviation chapter at Arizona State University provides opportunities for women to advance their aviation careers through networking opportunities and site visits such as this visit to the American Airlines hangars at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Photo courtesy of Lauren Ascher. When we think of aviation...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU this holiday season! (12/11)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Phoenix Sky Harbor is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail and transit pass will be offered to attendees. Parking is also available. No preregistration is required to attend the event. Hundreds of available positions are looking to be filled including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security. Benefits vary by each company, but may include health, insurance and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

