Read full article on original website
Fritz Brueggemann
3d ago
why not take him for a first hand tour of some local border crossings. Then he can fix it.
Reply(1)
7
Jep Jepperson
2d ago
He's cramming this EV agenda right down our throats while waging war on fossil fuels. An absolute horrible excuse for a president.
Reply(1)
3
John Scadova
3d ago
His economic agenda? LMAO Yes his agenda is successful in helping to destroying our country. I would pay real money just hear him attempt to spell that word. Resident and thief with cognitive impairment. Great combinations.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
Related
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’
Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
"She wonders how she lost": Reporter who spent 18 months covering Kari Lake unloads after defeat
Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial race was called for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday night, November...
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
Trump demands election loser Kari Lake be "installed" as governor in late-night Truth Social rant
Former President Donald Trump called for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to be installed as governor after falsely claiming that the elections in Arizona were a "criminal voting operation." Lake, who repeatedly refused to say she would accept the results of the governor's race in Arizona if she lost,...
WH ripped over 'bold-faced lie' on Biden border visit: President avoided border ‘like the plague'
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that President Biden has visited the border during his presidency.
Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination
One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
Trump Jr. spreads conspiracy theory that McConnell wanted Masters and Lake to lose
Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 27, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) One day after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was projected to win re-election in Arizona, Donald Trump, Jr. is spreading...
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Biden readies plans to make most of southern tip of Nevada off-limits to development
President Joe Biden announced new commitments Wednesday to protect Native American lands in southern Nevada and is reportedly readying plans to declare a new national monument around the Spirit Mountain tribal area that would put hundreds of thousands of federal acres off-limits to development.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for 'categorically false' claim Biden visited the border: 'Caught in lies daily'
Twitter users blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claims during Wednesday’s press conference that President Biden has visited the southern border as false.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
newsnationnow.com
Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns
(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
Comments / 36