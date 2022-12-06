ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub

Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Popculture

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
CBS Sports

Brazil eliminated from World Cup: Neymar had his game-winning, heroic moment, and then Croatia took it back

For 10 minutes, the World Cup obeyed the script that Neymar and Brazil had prepared for it. The supreme talent of the greatest footballing nation on the planet had delivered a moment worthy of crowning any triumph. If the Hexa dream had indeed come true in Doha next Sunday, Neymar's majestic solo strike would have been the moment when it all clicked, when Brazil had proven they had the grit to go with the gold.
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
FOX Sports

Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
US News and World Report

Mexico President Says Peru's Castillo Was Going to Request Asylum

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday to say he was going to the Mexican embassy in Peru's capital Lima to request asylum. Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's...
The Guardian

Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world

Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”

