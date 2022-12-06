Read full article on original website
Related
Tearful Neymar Consoled By Son Of Croatia Star Ivan Perisic After Brazil's Penalty-Shootout Loss
Leonardo Perisic wanted to make sure Neymar was okay.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Popculture
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
CBS Sports
Brazil eliminated from World Cup: Neymar had his game-winning, heroic moment, and then Croatia took it back
For 10 minutes, the World Cup obeyed the script that Neymar and Brazil had prepared for it. The supreme talent of the greatest footballing nation on the planet had delivered a moment worthy of crowning any triumph. If the Hexa dream had indeed come true in Doha next Sunday, Neymar's majestic solo strike would have been the moment when it all clicked, when Brazil had proven they had the grit to go with the gold.
Why are Croatia star Josko Gvardiol and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea. Or could it be Josko Gvardiol from Croatia?
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Watch: Brawl breaks out between Argentina and Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk FLATTENS Leandro Parades
Netherlands vs Argentina breaks out into a brief chaotic moment, as Virgil van Dijk pole-axes Leandro Parades
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
Netherlands’ Noppert on Messi in World Cup: `He’s a human’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andries Noppert is ready to face Lionel Messi if the Argentina star takes a penalty kick in Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal match. “He’s the same like us. He’s a human,” the Netherlands goalkeeper said Wednesday. Messi has scored 21 goals in...
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
World Cup managers are falling like dominoes in Qatar, with Spain's boss becoming the latest casualty
The managers of Belgium, Mexico, Ghana, and South Korea all stepped down after their teams were knocked out of the World Cup.
Portuguese Football Federation denies reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of World Cup camp
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Thursday denied that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being named as a substitute against Switzerland earlier this week.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Benching Criticized by Partner Georgina Rodríguez
Portugal sat the world-famous star during its victory over Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
FOX Sports
Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
US News and World Report
Mexico President Says Peru's Castillo Was Going to Request Asylum
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday to say he was going to the Mexican embassy in Peru's capital Lima to request asylum. Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's...
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
Comments / 0