Chiefs name Patrick Mahomes as Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee

(610 Sport) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that they have nominated Patrick Mahomes for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award – one of the NFL's highest honors – for the work done with his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies.

Mahomes joins 31 other candidates, from each NFL team, being considered for the award.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be recognized as the Chiefs Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year,” Mahomes said. “I know how special this honor is and the history behind it here in Kansas City. Brittany and I take great pride in the platform we have to give back to a community that has given us so much over the last six years. Through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, we’ve been able to make an impact and support underserved children, but we still have a long way to go and we’re going to continue to provide resources to give these kids more and more opportunities. To be recognized for such a prestigious award means the world to me and I’m thankful to represent my foundation, Walter Payton and his family, the Hunt family, this team and all of Chiefs Kingdom on such a significant stage.”

Mahomes' foundation places an emphasis on improving the lives of children with a continued focus on supporting health, wellness, and various communities in need of resources.

Team officials said to date, nearly $2.75 million in grants have been distributed by the 15 and the Mahomes Foundation.

All 32 NFL 2021 nominees will wear a "Man of the Year" helmet decal and will be recognized for their accomplishments both on and off of the field in the weekend leading up to the Super Bowl in February. The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors awards.

The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donation to a charity of their choice. Each runner-up still gets a $40,000 donation to their charities.